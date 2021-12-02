“Housing”: the court replaced Lyubov Sobol’s suspended sentence with a real one

Lyubov Sobol (archived image)

Photo author, Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Companion of Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, has increased the punishment in the case of breaking into the apartment of an alleged FSB officer. The year of correctional labor was conditionally replaced with real correctional labor.

The decision was made by the Simonovsky Court of Moscow at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) – in the absence of Sobol, whose whereabouts are unknown.

According to Sobol’s lawyer Vladimir Voronin, quoted by Ekho Moskvy, there were almost no hopes for a different outcome of the consideration; colony. However, unlike Navalny, Sobol was not present at the trial.

In April of this year, the magistrate of the judicial district of the Moscow region of Novokosino appointed Sobol a suspended sentence in the form of a year of correctional labor with a deduction of 10% of income. According to the court’s decision, she was supposed to report once a month to the criminal inspectorate.

