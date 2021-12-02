“Housing”: the court replaced Lyubov Sobol’s suspended sentence with a real one

53 minutes ago

Companion of Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, has increased the punishment in the case of breaking into the apartment of an alleged FSB officer. The year of correctional labor was conditionally replaced with real correctional labor.

The decision was made by the Simonovsky Court of Moscow at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) – in the absence of Sobol, whose whereabouts are unknown.

According to Sobol’s lawyer Vladimir Voronin, quoted by Ekho Moskvy, there were almost no hopes for a different outcome of the consideration; colony. However, unlike Navalny, Sobol was not present at the trial.

In April of this year, the magistrate of the judicial district of the Moscow region of Novokosino appointed Sobol a suspended sentence in the form of a year of correctional labor with a deduction of 10% of income. According to the court’s decision, she was supposed to report once a month to the criminal inspectorate.

Where Lyubov Sobol is now is unknown. The media reported that she left Russia, but Sobol herself did not confirm or deny this information. In October, her surname appeared in the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Home Breaking Case

Sobol was accused under Part 2 of Article 139 of the Criminal Code (“violation of the inviolability of the home with the use of violence”).

The events that gave rise to the case took place on December 21, 2020, when Alexei Navalny posted a video of a recorded conversation with a man whom he identified as Konstantin Kudryavtsev, an FSB officer, military chemist and whom he called under the guise of an assistant secretary of the Russian Security Council. His interlocutor admitted that he removed traces of a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group from the oppositionist’s underwear.

Kudryavtsev, according to the Bellingcat investigation (included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of media – foreign agents), with other security officials participated in the surveillance of the opposition leader and could have been involved in his poisoning.

After the publication of the investigation, Sobol went to the house where Kudryavtsev lives to talk to him. The police arrived at the scene, and Sobol and two of her assistants were detained.

Sobol was accused of illegally entering the apartment of the Kudryavtsev family, whom Navalny’s associates believe to be an accomplice in the poisoning of the oppositionist, and used force against his mother-in-law Galina Subbotina.

At the same time, Kudryavtsev himself, who according to the documents is the owner of the apartment, did not participate in the process and was not recognized as a victim – unlike his mother-in-law, wife Irina and schoolboy son Yevgeny.

“Sable, realizing the illegal nature of her actions, against the will of those living in apartments 37 and 38 deliberately, with the aim of illegal entry, possessing superior force, used violence against Subbotina, squeezing her hand, after which she tried to push Subbotina through the vestibule door, which suppressed her will Subbotina to resist, – said in the verdict. – Sable seized the opportunity and, taking advantage of Subbotina’s helplessness as a result of the violence inflicted on her, entered apartment 37. “

The physical harm caused to Sobol was expressed in “objective changes in the left forearm” by Subbotina and painfulness on palpation, which did not harm her health. The victims also suffered moral damage, the judge decided.

Photo author, Anna Ustinova / TASS Photo caption, Sobol has repeatedly stated that the case against her is “revenge against Navalny” (who is now in a colony)

Sobol herself, except for the air on Twitter, never directly answered the question of whether she entered anyone’s apartment on December 21.

Her lawyer Vladimir Voronin said that Sobol “really was” in the “inter-apartment space” (vestibule), but “did not enter any apartments.”