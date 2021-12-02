How do actors live after Titanic?

More than 20 years have passed since the release of the blockbuster “Titanic”, which has collected a billion dollars at the box office. Filled with drama and large-scale scenes, the film was also distinguished by the magnificent acting. What happened to them decades later?

We all know how the career of Leonardo DiCaprio, who played in the film Jack Dawson, developed. Winner of Oscars, Golden Globes and countless other awards, playboy, phylanthrop, the Wall Street wolf, mad detective and bear fighter – it’s all about him.

When Titanic was filmed, Rose’s performer, Kate Winslet, was only 21 years old. Later she entered a narrow circle of those who were able to collect a collection of Oscars, Emmy, Grammy and Tony. In addition to filming cult films (for example, in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”), Kate led a stormy romantic life and managed to be married to several directors.

In turn, the performer of the role of “unsinkable Molly Brown” Katie Bates faced difficult trials in life. Numerous roles in film and television brought her success, but in 2003 Katie was diagnosed with cancer, which has followed her since then, manifesting itself in various forms.

Another charming film star, Frances Fisher, who played an oppressive mother in the blockbuster, despite her stormy love life in her youth (she managed to meet such sex symbols as Clint Eastwood and George Clooney), did not find a reliable partner and raised daughter. The search in her personal life dragged on and tired the star so much that in 2011 she announced that she was celibate.

But who played the most repulsive character in the film – the fiancé Rose, Billy Zane, on the contrary, took advantage of his acting laurels and not only appeared in several major films (including the critically acclaimed Fanatic), but also survived novels with several Hollywood actresses. His Don Juan list includes: Lisa Collins, Leonor Varela and model Candice Neil, with whom the happy Zane is raising two children.

