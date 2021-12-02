How Johansson explained her lawsuit against Disney

The film industry has changed dramatically over the past 30 years. If earlier the actors did not express their dissatisfaction for fear of losing their jobs, now they can fight for their rights thanks to social movements like #MeToo. This was stated by the actress Scarlett Johansson, commenting on your claim against the company Disney…

“It is important to know your own worth and be able to insist on your own,” – the star emphasized in an interview with Associated Press.

In July, it became known that Johansson intends to sue Disney over the company’s refusal to fulfill its contractual obligations. The actress starred in the film Marvel “Black Widow”, which was launched on the streaming service Disney + simultaneously with the start of distribution in theaters. This was in violation of Johansson’s contract, which ensured that the film would be released exclusively on the big screen.

Disney deliberately prompted Marvel to break the agreement without any justification in order to prevent Johansson from fully realizing the benefits of his deal with Marvel. said in Scarlett’s lawsuit against the company.

Disney reacted sharply negatively to the actress’s lawsuit, after which many Hollywood human rights organizations came to her defense. As a result, the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and Disney ended in amicable settlement. Its terms were not disclosed, but the American media reported that the actress could be paid up to $ 40 million.

Earlier, 5-tv.ru said that lately large media companies in the West are trying to launch new items on streaming services rather than selling them to cinemas. This is because the lion’s share of citizens began to prefer online home viewing, especially in the midst of the COVID pandemic. However, only the seller benefits from such a scheme, and producers, directors and actors are left with nothing.