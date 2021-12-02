Hyundai Secures Leadership in Hydrogen Vehicle Market – Toyota Left Behind

For a long time, Toyota Motor Corporation was considered the leader in promoting light vehicles on hydrogen fuel cells, since its Mirai model, although it was distributed mainly through leasing among legal entities, remained the most massive among its kind. Now Hyundai has not only pushed the Japanese rival, but is also steadily increasing its lead over it.

According to the SNE Research agency, cited by Business Korea, from January to October this year inclusive, 14,700 passenger cars on hydrogen fuel cells were sold in the world, which is 92.4% more than in the same period last year. Hyundai Motor remained in first place, having sold 7900 vehicles in ten months of this year, its share in the world market reached 54%, although in August it did not exceed 52.2%.

The gap with the second-largest Toyota Motor widened as the Japanese rival reduced its market share from 39.2% to 37.5%. Incidentally, this happened against the backdrop of an increase in sales of the second generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen car. In fact, Hyundai was gaining ground faster than Toyota’s sales were growing. The last of the brands in the first ten months of this year managed to sell 5,500 vehicles on hydrogen power plants. The first-generation Mirai sold 11,000 copies, with a successor expected to increase tenfold, Toyota officials expect. At least this year, the Japanese company has already managed to fulfill half of this plan.

To take third place, the company Honda Motor needed to sell only 100 copies of similar vehicles in ten months, while its market share did not exceed 1.6%. By the end of the year, the company will curtail shipments of the Clarity model, which is why its share in the statistics turned out to be so modest. At the same time, a successor for this model will be developed, although the timing of its appearance on the market is not specified.