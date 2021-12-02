“I want to share my life with another person” – Jennifer Aniston admitted that she is ready for a new relationship

It looks like Jennifer Aniston has finally recovered from her divorce from Justin Theroux. On the air of the talk show “Radio Andy”, the 52-year-old actress admitted that she was ready for a new relationship.

Jennifer Aniston.

“I haven’t had time to meet someone yet, but I think it’s time for a new relationship. I feel ready to share my life with another person, ”said Aniston.

The actress also noted that she had been in a relationship for 30 years and therefore needed to spend some time alone. “For a long time I really liked being alone. Since I turned 20, I have been in a relationship almost all the time, so there was really something nice about taking a break and not rushing to make a choice, ”added Aniston.

According to Jennifer, she does not want to search for the man of her dreams on the Internet: “I will stick to the usual ways of dating. I love it when someone asks you out on a date, like the good old days. People have stopped meeting on the street or in a bar, and this is strange. “

As for the qualities that her chosen one should have, Aniston called the following: “For me, the ease with which the conversation proceeds on the first date is important. This is a good indicator. He needs to be confident, but not arrogant. Please make it fun! And also generous and kind to people “, – said the actress.



Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Recall that Aniston was married twice. From 2000 to 2005, she was married to Brad Pitt, and from 2015 to 2018 – with actor Justin Theroux. The actress parted with both husbands on a friendly note: “In my opinion, both of my marriages were successful. In both cases, our paths went our separate ways, and we decided to part ways to find happiness, ”says Jennifer.

Photo: Getty Images