“I was lucky to get a second chance” – Ben Affleck commented touchingly on the reunion with Jennifer Lopez

One of the most touching events of this year was the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 17 years after the breakup. We were looking forward to every new release of our beloved ones, because looking at them is a pleasure! But, despite the fact that the couple regularly got into the lenses of the paparazzi, the lovers were in no hurry to tell the details of the relationship. Celebrities limited themselves to dry comments and short interviews. However, the other day Ben Affleck still made an exception and opened the curtain of his personal life.

The actor gave an interview to The Wall Street Jornal, in which he admitted that his relationship with J. Lo is one of the most beautiful love stories. “I was lucky to get a second chance and return to my beloved woman. And I can say that now our relationship has only become better, because now we are more experienced, ”said Ben. According to Affleck, reuniting with Lopez is one of the best experiences of his life.

Also, in an interview with a journalist, the actor admitted that with age he began to value confidentiality: “You can speculate about our romance, but I think it is wise not to tell the details of my relationship. One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned in my life is unwisely sharing what is most personal and intimate with the world. Now I really value the privacy of my life. ”

Recall that Lopez and Affleck renewed their relationship this spring, 17 years after the breakup in the early 2000s: the lovers were engaged in 2002, but the day before the wedding, in the fall of 2003, they unexpectedly announced their separation. It seems that now they have managed to iron out the rough edges and solve the problems of the past. In June, on the eve of Jennifer’s birthday, insiders from the couple’s entourage told the press that Ben was preparing to propose to her. And although it turned out to be rumors, fans of the star union do not lose hope. Moreover, Lopez herself recently admitted that she does not mind getting married for the fourth time.