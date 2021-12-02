“I will not get out of these Shushars alive.” For the second day in the south of St. Petersburg there is a traffic jam, people throw cars in it – City – News of St. Petersburg

In the Pushkin District, husbands do not return home from work, and children skip school. The reason for this is not some large-scale emergency, but the first snowfall of the season. The authorities began to analyze the problem only on the second day. “At 21:30, with two small children crying from fatigue and cold, we first walk along the opposite lane of the Kolpinsky highway, because vehicles and vehicles are blocked and are dead because of unclean roads, because there is nowhere else to go, all are pedestrian zones – one continuous snowdrift up to the knee “, – this is how the St. Petersburg woman Nargiz described the road from the school in the Pushkin district of St. Petersburg on the evening of November 30. It took more than six hours, although the usual journey by school bus takes only 15 minutes. “The children’s feet are soaked through and through, because the boots are stuffed with snow, because the snow on the roads has not been cleaned! More than an hour waiting for transport at stops! And okay, if you only had to wait for him, people are literally blocked in the middle of the road, only on foot you can get out of the hours of hell, ”she summed up.

There were also those who never made it home. The husband of Tatiana, a resident of Shushar, stayed with friends. A neighbor in the village of Marina also did not wait for her spouse. He works in a warehouse in the Pushkin District and, like many of his colleagues, stayed overnight at work. “We are already laughing that he left before spring,” she says. The traffic jam on the Moskovskoye Highway near the Kurier Passage was formed in the morning of November 30. Due to snowfall, trucks could not leave the warehouses, and some heavy trucks were skidded on an unclean road. Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Landscaping Yegor Pashchenko told Fontanka that this section of the highway is in the targeted cleaning program; it is maintained by Avtodor SPb, one of the permanent contractors of Smolny. The officials have no complaints about it – “all the necessary measures, provided for by our regulations, have been carried out.” “Nevertheless, residents of the city are well aware that this site is adjoined by arrivals to private territories. This collapse occurred on such a jumper. Entry into the private territory is not serviced by the committee, the burden of its maintenance lies with the owner of the territory, “Pashchenko said.

According to the official, “as a result of untimely cleaning,” a heavy-duty car got stuck while performing the maneuver, which blocked the traffic, and another tried to pull it out, which also got stuck. Since this arrival leads to a large logistics terminal, where a large number of trucks are heading, they began to accumulate in a queue on the extreme lane. “Today we know that the headquarters created by the regional administration is dealing with this situation,” says Pashchenko. – We are ready to carry out work on cleaning up the area that is not under our jurisdiction. But the problem is that we cannot even get to the place of the jam with our special equipment. At the first signal, we will transfer it there and perform all the necessary operations. “ Vladimir Matyagin, President of the National Association of Freight Road Transport, told Fontanka that officials asked him to help clear the sides of the Moscow highway. “I literally started doing this, and you called,” he says. – They asked to contact the carriers so that the trucks would move into some alleys, parking lots, so that the snow removal equipment could pass. Trucks stopped along the highway, there is such a problem. Snow. Someone has such a technical condition that it stalls. Our carriers have been brought to such a state that they save on everything. If you come to the tire centers, you can see that they sell a lot of “used” tires. One wheel today costs more than fifty dollars, and on a six-axle hitch there are 12 of them. So just count, 600 thousand per set. So on old tires they skid, and if someone breaks down or an accident, it’s already a bottleneck. “

Governor Beglov’s VKontakte page almost burst from the outraged comments of people standing in traffic for hours. Officials of the administration of the Pushkin District only on Wednesday regarded the situation as an emergency and on December 1 they gathered for an unscheduled commission. Acting head of administration Vera Semyonova confirmed the version of a private territory in Kurierskiy proezd. “Despite the fact that the owner had a contract for the cleaning of this area, it was not cleaned up in time. On the Moskovskoye highway yesterday, a number of road accidents were recorded, which also worsened the situation, “she commented. In the region, the name of the company to which he has claims was clarified – “Dialogue-Terminal”. Judging by SPARK, it is registered in Shushary at Moskovskoe shosse, 19. A representative of the commercial department told Fontanka that the company is only one of the tenants. “Large warehouse terminal, many tenants, we are one of them,” he said. “We have nothing in our property.” They could not answer the question whether the company could have another land plot on the highway.

Fontanka made a phone call, which, as the corresponding program shows, could have belonged to Sergei Saku – this is the name of the owner and CEO of the company. Another person answered the phone, who said that Sergei Viktorovich himself had never owned this number, but promised to send him a request for comment. By noon, officials from the administration of the Pushkinsky District reported that traffic on the Moskovskoye Highway had returned to normal and advised citizens “due to weather conditions” to plan their route in advance. “Great advice! Can you tell me how to plan it? From 6 in the morning and stand at the bus stop for 1.5 hours without waiting for the transport? And then how to plan the route? On foot from the village of Lensovetovsky it is very problematic to get somewhere, there are no conditions for pedestrians, and this is a very long distance, ”complained Lilia from St. Petersburg. In the evening, on the Moskovskoye Highway, EMERCOM employees began to deploy tents for heating. Drivers can have tea in front of the Koleso shopping center (Moskovskaya Slavyanka, 17A), also on Moskovskoe shosse, 158 (opposite the old traffic police station). The editorial office of “Fontanka” was bombarded with videos with a dense stream of trucks, the townspeople, as before, risking their health, are forced to walk along the road, because it is faster this way.

“It was the fourth hour of the journey. In four hours – five kilometers. Speed ​​- just blowing your nostrils with the wind, ”- comment the truckers of trucks standing in line at Lensovetovsky.

