“I’m grateful for the second chance”

Actor and director Ben Affleck became the cover hero of a reputable American magazine. In a large piece, timed to coincide with the release of The Tender Bar, personal topics were also touched upon, including the reunion with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, who is known to have suffered from alcohol addiction, admitted that he is somewhat grateful to the trials that have befallen him, and believes that sometimes it is necessary to hit the bottom to push off. At the same time, he named the only salvation from alcoholism – this is the fight. Affleck believes that life has given him a second chance both in the profession and in love.

I am very lucky because I know that some people do not even get the first chance. I got a second chance in my career. Life is hard and we fail and hopefully learn from them. This time, I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships, – said Ben Affleck in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

Ben Affleck on the cover of the new issue of WSJ Magazine

Answering questions about his renewed relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the actor said that he was happy, although he did not want to talk about the novel especially.

Sometimes I think about the fact that I can share my great love story with the whole world. Indeed, it was a great decision to return to his beloved woman. And I can say that for the second time our relationship only got better, because we are now more experienced, – said the actor and added, – It is necessary to observe some boundaries. You can speculate about this, but one of the hardest lessons I have learned is that it is unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship. I feel more comfortable when only those closest to me know about my feelings.

Affleck, who got along with Jennifer Lopez 18 years after their romance in the early 2000s, was married to actress Jennifer Garner and has three children with her. In a new interview, Ben once again emphasized how important it is for him to be a good father. In addition, Ben hinted at the possibility of getting married again.

From each situation, I tried to draw some experience for myself. What I have now is all my failures and suffering. The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good person. And, most likely, a good husband. I hope … ”Affleck said.

Recall that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stopped hiding their renewed relationship this summer. The actors are almost inseparable, support each other at important events – J. Lo accompanied her beloved at the premiere of the film “The Last Duel” in Venice, and also spend time with their children from previous relationships and close relatives. The couple’s fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the wedding.