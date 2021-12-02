In Altai Territory, a schoolboy was wounded as a result of shooting from a pneumatic pistol

Local authorities claim that this is an accident.

The regional prosecutor’s office is checking the circumstances of the wounding of an eighth-grader in a school in the Altai region. According to the department, a tenth grade student fired an air gun and hit the boy in the head. He is now hospitalized and undergoing treatment. No other details are given in the statement of the state prosecutors.

In turn, the chairman of the education committee of the Altai district administration, Konstantin Kosykh, told the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty that the student who fired a pneumatic pistol did not aim at people. According to this information, he shot at a tree on the school grounds, but the bullet bounced off and hit another student.

Separately, the publication notes that the shooting tenth grader is from a prosperous family. The school is currently being monitored for compliance with child safety legislation.

The last time a student fired at a Russian school was in October this year. In the Perm Territory, a sixth grader brought a gun to school and fired two shots, however, gave the weapon to the headmistress after the conversation.