In Austria, a patient had the wrong leg amputated. The surgeon was fined 2,700 euros

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

Operation

Photo author, Getty Images

The Linz court in Austria fined a surgeon 2,700 euros (about 227 thousand rubles) for mistakenly amputating the patient’s right leg instead of the left, and the error was revealed only two days later.

The widow of the patient, who died before the trial, was also awarded compensation in the amount of 5,000 euros, according to AFP.

The 82-year-old man (his name, as well as the name of the surgeon were not released) was admitted to the Freistadt hospital in May this year. He was supposed to have his left leg amputated, but for some reason the surgeon marked his right leg and performed the operation successfully.

The error was revealed only two days later during the bandaging, and the patient was informed that he would have another amputation.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here