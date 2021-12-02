In Austria, a patient had the wrong leg amputated. The surgeon was fined 2,700 euros

December 1, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

The Linz court in Austria fined a surgeon 2,700 euros (about 227 thousand rubles) for mistakenly amputating the patient’s right leg instead of the left, and the error was revealed only two days later.

The widow of the patient, who died before the trial, was also awarded compensation in the amount of 5,000 euros, according to AFP.

The 82-year-old man (his name, as well as the name of the surgeon were not released) was admitted to the Freistadt hospital in May this year. He was supposed to have his left leg amputated, but for some reason the surgeon marked his right leg and performed the operation successfully.

The error was revealed only two days later during the bandaging, and the patient was informed that he would have another amputation.

Then the hospital management said that the incident had occurred “by coincidence of unfavorable circumstances,” and the head physician made a public apology.

However, the case went to court, at which the surgeon stated that the reason for the error was that the very scheme of actions in the operating room had flaws. At the same time, when asked why she marked the right leg for amputation instead of the left, she replied: “I do not know.”

The surgeon has since been transferred to another clinic, and the payment of half of the fine has been delayed. The hospital said that the circumstances of this medical error were carefully studied, organizational conclusions were made, schemes of actions in the operating room were discussed, and the medical staff received appropriate training.

Such incidents in medical practice are extremely rare, but have already occurred in the past.