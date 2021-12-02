In France, a man in a ninja suit wounded two police officers with a katana – RBK

Photo: Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock



In the French commune of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, two police officers were injured while trying to stop a car theft. told on Twitter, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen.

According to the France Bleu portal and the LCI TV channel, citing sources, at first a 36-year-old man dressed in a ninja suit stole a Citroën C3 car, threatening with a saber, but at 15:45 (17:45 Moscow time) he had an accident. Coming out of it, he went to a police car, after which he wounded one of the female police officers in the chin, and hit the other on the head. The third policeman opened fire, one of the bullets hit the attacker in the stomach, he was detained.

According to France Bleu, the police were slightly injured and were sent to a hospital in Cherbourg. According to LCI, the seriously wounded hijacker was taken to the Kahn hospital, and a bag was later found in the trunk of the car, containing two katanas, nunchucks and a crossbow. The channel’s interlocutors also clarified that the man had already been arrested in 2006 on charges of deliberate violence.

