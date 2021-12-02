“In Russia, a woman will buy a branded dress in Familia, and she will tell everyone that in TSUM”

Our discount is up to 85% off the original retail prices. This is especially important for the Russian buyer. After all, three quarters of the country’s population have an income of up to 45,000 rubles, so they cannot help but think about prices, the value that we can offer them is important for them. Besides, Russians are traditionally very brand conscious (they love branded things). Perhaps the Soviet Union influenced this. I heard that when Century 21 was still open in the US, also one of the players in the off-price segment, 80% of the proceeds were made by Russians who came to Manhattan. The Russian buyer, of course, has some cultural characteristics that differ from the Americans. In the USA, for example, a girl will buy a dress in an off-price store, come to work, say: “Look, girls, I’m great, I bought such a dress so profitably.” And here a woman will buy a dress in Familia, and she will say: “I bought it in TSUM”. And for the younger generation, if we consider it separately, ESG principles are important. We believe that environmental friendliness is in the DNA of the offsprice: we give a second life to the product. Sometimes a product that we bought from a supplier would have been disposed of if it hadn’t reached us.