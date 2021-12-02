https://ria.ru/20211202/potok-1761741208.html

Russia and Germany conspired to bring the whole of Europe to its knees

Russia and Germany are deliberately "delaying" the opening of Nord Stream 2 due to the suspension of certification of the gas pipeline, wrote in an article for the publication Glavred

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Germany are deliberately “delaying” the opening of Nord Stream 2 due to the suspension of certification of the gas pipeline, energy markets expert Valentin Zemlyansky wrote in an article for Glavred. In his opinion, Moscow can do this out of “selfish motives.” believes that the current situation on the gas market in Europe allegedly “suits” Gazprom. “Nord Stream 2” stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of fuel per year. The construction was completed in September and Nord Stream 2 AG is now in the process of certifying it as the main operator of the pipe. Opponents believe that this is contrary to the updated EU Gas Directive, according to which different companies should be engaged in production and supply. However, according to Moscow, by the time the rules were changed, billions of dollars had been invested in the project, taking into account the previous legal situation. The Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNA) on November 16 suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG, which began on September 8, until the necessary requirements were met. Thus, a German company should be an independent operator, while Nord Stream AG 2 is registered in Switzerland. To go through the procedure and launch the gas pipeline, she must create a “daughter” that will manage the German section of the pipe. Gas prices in Europe rose sharply in late summer. Experts attributed this to several factors: the low level of occupancy of European underground storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the gas shortage in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission.

