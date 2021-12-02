https://ria.ru/20211202/korova-1761747929.html
YAKUTSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The cow, which the boy from Yakutia asked the president of the country during a direct line, was handed over to his family, according to the press service of the administration of the head and government of the republic. to buy a cow for his family. The question was redirected to the Ministry of Agriculture of the republic. The schoolchild’s family received an offer from the department to participate in the Agrostartup program and receive a grant to buy a cow. The Minister of Agriculture of the republic, Alexander Atlasov, previously told RIA Novosti that the cow would be given to his family one of these days, and that their living conditions will be improved. Today I talked with Alexey, he thanked everyone for such attention to his request. The whole Sokolnikov family is very happy to have a new cow. She has already been given a name – Keskileene. Most families in the Uluses of Yakutia live on subsidiary plots. And his desire to help parents is understandable. Of course, the authorities should be involved in resolving such issues, “Nikolaev is quoted as saying.
In Yakutia, the request of a boy who turned to Putin was fulfilled