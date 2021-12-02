Insiders are selling off their shares en masse. What should investors do

CEOs and other insiders slashed their shares this year. In total, they sold $ 69 billion of shares in the US market, which is 80% higher than the usual annual average. More than 90% of top US companies fell under the sale. Let’s figure out what this means and how it threatens.

What stocks are selling

According to the InsiderScore / Verity service, which quotes CNBC, the trend for taking profit in shares was outlined back in 2020, but by the end of 2021 it accelerated significantly: in total since the beginning of the year, insiders have increased sales by 30%, in some chips – fourfold compared to the dock 2019

More than a third of the volume of all sales fell on four securities: Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Walmart and Tesla… However, if you look at companies from the S&P 500, you can understand that insiders are leaving everywhere: more than 90% of directors have reduced their stakes or sold them completely.

Among the 50 largest corporations by capitalization in America over the past six months, only Exxon… But against the general background, this is a penny: insiders increased their share of ownership by only 0.1%. The table below shows the top 5 US stocks, as well as those of the top 30 that were sold the most by insiders.

On the one hand, the drop in the share of insiders is really impressive and stands out from the usual picture. On the other hand, we see that the volume of transactions is negligible against the background of a total capitalization of hundreds of billions and trillions of dollars.

The main reason for the departure of insiders is the increase in the US capital gains tax (a law pending in Congress). A number of states have already passed similar laws, and they will come into force next year. CEOs and founders of companies are in a hurry to pay at the old rates while there is such an opportunity.

Quotes under pressure

Although sales are initially technical in nature, the market still reacts nervously to them. Recent Weeks News on Major Exit Tesla and Walmart added negative to their shares: in November they lost 8-9%. However, we do not see a direct relationship between the actions of insiders and the movement of shares so far.

For example, the director Alphabet (Google) have nearly doubled their sales in the past six months. As a result, the securities rose anyway – by 18%, when all other advertising services fell sharply. Directors Disney sold their shares less aggressively, but the shares still lost almost 20% in half a year.

Who buys out the drawdown

Traditionally, the top chips on drawdowns are promptly selected by institutions: funds, banks, insurance companies – for their long-term portfolios. And it seems that this time was no exception.

If we look at the dynamics of the positions of institutional investors, we can see that over the same six months they have slightly increased their positions or have left them unchanged. Especially actively bought Tesla and Walmart, but at the same time cut positions in Meta and Amazon…

The data on bearish deals in securities also gives a generally positive picture. The exit of insiders was not a big trigger for blue-chip short positions. The strongest shorts are still the same Tesla, but even it has only 3.3% of the outstanding shares, that is, less than usual.

conclusions

Insiders irritate the market by exiting their stocks too actively. The main motive for sales is purely technical: they just want to save on taxes. However, there is an additional factor: many are going out at price peaks, fearing that next year there may not be such an opportunity.

Among the top chips that fell under the sale, you can speculatively take a closer look at Tesla: Funds buy out securities that Musk and his team are selling. The share of institutional investors there is still relatively low (less than half), and short is not significant.

Less risky stories include Walmart, which markedly declined in November, but has a good chance of rebounding quickly. The paper fell again by 10% below its annual peak, to which it returned in October.

