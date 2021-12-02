Investigative Committee conducted searches of the coaches of the “Moscow Training Center” – RBC

Photo: RF IC



Investigators from the capital, together with the operational services, conducted searches of the administrators and active participants of the Moscow Training Center. They are suspected of driving people to suicide, according to the agency’s website.

“A criminal case is being investigated against three managers of the Moscow Training Center LLC. They were charged in absentia with committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code, part 1 of Art. 239 of the Criminal Code, part 2 of Art. 171 of the Criminal Code, part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code, ”it was reported. The maximum punishment under the article on incitement to suicide provides for six years in prison, under the article on creating a non-profit organization that infringes upon the personality and rights of citizens – up to four years, under the article on illegal entrepreneurship – up to five years, and the provision of services that do not meet the requirements security, is punished by six years in prison.

The department clarified that the “Moscow Training Center” under the leadership of psychologist Roman Tikhonov has been operating in Moscow since the early 2000s. “The center used the Lifespring methodology – a three-level psychological training, dangerous for mental health and negatively affecting the personality. As a result, in 2015, one of the graduates committed an act of suicide, ”the UK said. Three defendants in the case, including Tikhonov, his wife and daughter, fled from the investigation and are on the federal wanted list, the Investigative Committee said.

In November 2016, Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya said that her ex-husband was in the Moscow Training Center. “In five days, his psyche changed so much, I realized that I was losing my husband. He stopped eating. Everything is set up there so that it would be suppressed for 12 hours, ”she pointed out.