Investigative journalist Jan Urbina claims to have found a prison in Libya where migrants are tortured and killed with EU money

Earlier this year, in western Tripoli, local authorities turned a former cement and concrete warehouse into a center for migrants, where guards can do whatever they want with them. Jan Urbina, the project manager of TheOutlawOcean, wrote about this.

He noted that, together with his colleagues, he found this prison when he tried to find out the circumstances of the death of a native of Guinea-Bissau Aliu Kande. The people who were with him in this Libyan migrant center told the journalist that they were being held behind bars there without any charges.

According to them, the employees of the institution beat, torture and rob migrants. There were also cases when people in uniform tried to get a ransom for the release of those who were in this prison.

The investigation says that there are fifteen such centers for the detention of migrants in Libya and, according to human rights defenders, tens of thousands of people have passed through them. The text also notes that this system of camps virtually uncontrolled by anyone is built on EU money. Brussels translated them to reduce the flow of people from Africa.

Earlier, human rights defenders have already complained about the inhuman treatment of migrants in this country and about cases of their illegal detention. Last year, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that responsibility for these arrests lies entirely with the Libyan authorities.