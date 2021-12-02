It became known about Rashkin’s condition after eye surgery

State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin underwent surgery on his right eye. As it turned out, everything went smoothly, said Nikita Popov, press secretary of the Communist Party faction in the Moscow City Duma.

According to him, this is the parliamentarian’s second planned operation. The first took place at the end of September. “He plans to go to work on Friday,” Popov added. At the same time, he clarified that Rashkin will visit doctors somewhere in more than a month.

Earlier it became known that the communist deputy, deprived of immunity due to the killed moose, was in the hospital. He had a planned eye operation. At the same time, a number of media outlets asserted that Rashkin allegedly “fell ill with nerves.”

In October, the car with Rashkin was stopped in the Saratov region. In the trunk of the car, they found a cut moose carcass. At the same time, the parliamentarian himself first claimed that he simply found an animal carcass in the forest and intended to hand it over to law enforcement agencies. But then he admitted that he shot a moose, allegedly confusing him with a wild boar. A criminal case was opened against the deputy on the fact of illegal hunting. Later, the State Duma, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, deprived Rashkin of his parliamentary immunity.

