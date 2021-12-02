it is known who the star meets

Selena Gomez’s personal life is finally getting better.

After an extended period of no relationship, Selena Gomez seems to be happy again. Foreign media reported that the 28-year-old star is in a relationship with 31-year-old American basketball player Jimmy Butler. An insider from the restaurant where the couple went on a date had been “known” about this to the network.

Apparently, Selena and Jimmy’s romance began recently, as during the quarantine, Gomez said in an interview that she was single.

“The guys are too complicated. All my exes think I’m crazy, but in fact, I don’t care what they think, “said the celebrity.

Today, this is not the only news with the participation of Selena Gomez: she also starred in a luxurious photo shoot for Mexican Vogue. On her Instagram page, the actress and singer published several pictures of posing in Givenchy dresses and Cartier jewelry. The makeup used products from Rare Beauty, Selena’s cosmetics brand, which she launched earlier this year.

On the cover, Selena Gomez posed in the middle of a lavender field in an exclusive deep red dress. The image was complemented by precious jewelry – earrings, bracelet and pendant.

The famous American artist Dario Kalmese became the photographer. Selena’s magical images for the photo shoot were created by stylist Yashua Simmons.

In an interview, Selena told how she launched the cosmetic line Rare Beauty:

“From the very beginning, when I talked about starting a cosmetics company, it was important for me that it was more than just a cosmetic brand. I knew mental health would be our main goal. I spoke openly about my personal mental health problems. Thanks to my openness, I listened to many young people who are also struggling, and this is very close to my heart. I hope we can empower the Rare Beauty community to challenge beauty norms by shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental health. “

Photo: Getty Images, Vogue México, Instagram