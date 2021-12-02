It is planned to vaccinate against COVID-19 and adolescents, and children 6+ – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Vaccination of adolescents 12-17 years old from COVID-19 will begin in the second half of December. According to the Ministry of Health, the first batch of Sputnik M vaccine is ready and will begin to enter the civilian circulation in 15 days. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is preparing to allow testing a version of the vaccine intended for babies aged six years and older.

“The concentration of the vaccine against the new coronavirus for children aged 6-11 is likely to be ten times less than the parent drug for adults,” said Alexander Gunzburg, head of the Gamaleya Center.

This version of the vaccine, as noted by the scientist, can be called “Sputnik 2M”, but this is still a working version. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the documents for obtaining permission to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine for little ones have been received and are being peer-reviewed – it usually takes about a month, but, as the Gamalea Center hopes, permission can be obtained earlier.

“Dilution of” Sputnik V “for children 5+ can be either five or ten times less, most likely, we will stop at a concentration of ten times less,” – said Gunzburg.

The procedure for how children will be vaccinated has not yet been clarified – whether collective vaccination will be organized in schools and senior groups of kindergartens, or will the vaccinations be individualized – in the children’s offices of polyclinics. At the same time, many experts believe that vaccination against COVID-19 should be included in the national calendar of preventive vaccinations.

Given the heat of anti-vaccination sentiment in our society, vaccination of children is unlikely to start smoothly. Even in disciplined Israel, for example, announcing vaccinations for babies over 5 years old, experts made discussions open, and explanations were organized for parents in three languages ​​- Yiddish, Russian and English.

“Teenagers get sick with COVID-19 actively and often quite severely: with a temperature of 39-40, and with a full bouquet of postkovid. This is especially true for those who have any background diseases. What risks can be? I do not see them, – explained to “RG” infectious disease doctor, head of “Invitro-Siberia” Andrey Pozdnyakov. – Today, at the age of 12-13-14, adolescents are fully formed people, both in size and the reproductive system have already been formed. Therefore, only benefit is seen here. that the dose for a teenage vaccine is five times less than for an adult.In this sense, plans to use a childhood vaccine with an even lower dosage also seem to be a logical and deliberate step that will only bring benefits.The immune system in healthy children is active, it responds fully an antibody response even to a low dose. “

“What can I say to the doubters? There is no prophet in our homeland – let’s look at everyone else. The British are vaccinating, the Americans are vaccinating, Israel has begun vaccinating from the age of 5. I will not allow experimenting on my little child “- at least not the most thoughtful and wise”, – Pozdnyakov concluded.

The validity of certificates for the transferred coronavirus is now one year from the date of recovery. This was announced by the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health Alexei Kuznetsov. According to him, all new documents are drawn up for a year, and the term for previously issued certificates is extended. The technical procedure will be completed in the near future, the certificates of those who have been ill will be renewed automatically. “All the necessary decisions have been made,” said Kuznetsov (quoted by RIA Novosti). Previously, those who had been ill received certificates for six months, but it was decided to increase this period, since only 0.74% of the sick from the total number are repeat patients.

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) strongly recommends coronavirus vaccination in children aged 5 to 11. This idea was fully supported by the local pediatric society.

The decision of the Italian regulator followed exactly one week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the go-ahead to vaccinate this population. AIFA motivates its position by the fact that recently the actively mutating virus began to strike at children who, until recently, were not at risk. According to the latest statistics, 6 out of a thousand babies end up in a hospital bed today. On Wednesday, at a press conference in Brussels, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the Comirnaty vaccine produced by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will be available for vaccination of children in the European Union from 13 December. It is expected that in the Apennines this drug will begin to be used from December 20th. These are two doses of Pfizer that will be administered three weeks apart. The pediatric dose will contain a third of that given to adults. Research has clearly demonstrated that this approach will have the most positive impact. The decision on vaccination will be made by the parents in consultation with the pediatricians. It will not be binding.

