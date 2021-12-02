Jack Dorsey’s fintech company Square will change its name to Block :: News :: RBC Investments

The new name will reflect the transformation of the company into an ecosystem that brings together other areas – in particular, the initiative to develop cryptocurrencies

American fintech Square has announced a rebranding. The company will now be called Block. The new name will officially take effect around December 10. Block will continue to trade under the former ticker SQ on the exchange, the company said.

The company noted that the name Square is associated with its business for sellers – fintech, since its foundation in 2009, has been receiving and processing payments for small and medium-sized businesses. And this name will remain with the payment platform.

The new name – Block – reflects the further growth and development of the company into an ecosystem that has already included the Cash App money transfer service, the Tidal music streaming service and the TBD5466975 project to create an open source platform for the exchange of digital assets. All destinations will retain their current names. The Square Crypto initiative, whose activities are related to the development of bitcoin, will change its name to Spiral and will also enter Block.

“We created the Square brand for our merchant business, which owns it,” said Block co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey. “Block is a new name, but our goal of economic empowerment remains the same.”

Twitter stock soars 11% on news of Jack Dorsey’s departure



Jack Dorsey until recently was the CEO of two companies at once – Twitter and Square. However, he left his Twitter post this week. In the market, this has sparked speculation that Dorsey plans to focus more on Square – in particular, the company’s blockchain direction.

In recent months, Dorsey has been actively developing Square in several areas related to cryptocurrency. In November, Square published a white paper outlining plans to create a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange for trading bitcoin, fiat money, or real-world goods.

