Jackets, botox, Thailand. Mikheil Saakashvili responds to allegations of embezzlement of public funds

Nina Akhmeteli

BBC Russian Service

2 hours ago

Photo author, IRAKLI GEDENIDZE / POOL / AFP

A hearing was held in the Tbilisi City Court on the case of embezzlement of budgetary funds, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is accused of it. The Georgian court has been considering this case since the mid-2010s, but for the first time the trial took place with the participation of the main defendant.

“I will not tolerate injustice, I will not tolerate insults, the mention of the word” corruption “with [фамилией]I will not tolerate Saakashvili, “said Mikheil Saakashvili, speaking in the hall of the Tbilisi City Court.

Saakashvili was brought to the Tbilisi court from a military hospital in Gori, where he is undergoing rehabilitation after a hunger strike – for the second time this week.

For Saakashvili, success in fighting corruption in Georgia has always been a source of pride. But in 2014, after the expiration of his second presidential term, the prosecutor’s office accused him of embezzling public funds.

According to the prosecution, they are talking about the embezzlement of more than 9 million lari (about 2.9 million US dollars) on personal needs. In order for the public not to know about these expenses, they, according to the prosecution, were written off under the heading “secret”, and this was done by the ex-head of the special state security service, now a parliamentary deputy Teimuraz Janashia.

Janashia also serves as a defendant in this case. He calls the case and the charges brought “absurd.”

The defense of the accused says that it is about the ex-president’s entertainment expenses and the accusations of embezzlement are part of the “black PR” of the current authorities in relation to Saakashvili.

The embezzlement case is one of several that have been brought against Saakashili after the change of power in Georgia. He has already been convicted in absentia in two criminal cases and sentenced to six years in prison.

After the return of Saakashvili to Georgia in the fall of this year and his arrest, new charges were brought against him for illegally crossing the Georgian border.

Saakashvili considers all the charges brought against and the court verdicts to be politically motivated. After his arrest, he went on a hunger strike, which he agreed to end 50 days later after being transferred from a prison hospital to a military hospital in the city of Gori.

“Shameful accusations”

For the first time, Saakashvili appeared behind the glass in the place for the accused three days ago, on November 29. Then the court considered the case of dispersal of a rally and a raid by security officials in Imedi TV in November 2007 – here Saakashvili is accused of abuse of office.

The events in the courtroom, including Saakashvili’s speech, were broadcast live on Georgian TV channels. In the meantime, the court was holding another action in support of it. Those present watched the process and the speech of the ex-president from a monitor installed at the rally.

All this time, Saakashvili’s defense called for maximum openness and live broadcasting. The ex-president on the eve urged to let the media representatives into the meeting hall – and he began his speech with gratitude to them. Saakashvili called himself a “victim of torture”, which, in his opinion, is being carried out by order of the founder of the ruling party of Georgia and the most influential politician Bidzina Ivanishvili and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Saakashvili called the process a “farce” and a “historical shame” for Georgia.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili swears that he did not spend state money for personal purposes

“I am being tried as a thief and shameful charges are brought against me for having undergone some medical procedures and wanted to represent my country at the highest level, wherever I go and meet well those who came here,” the ex-president said.

Botox or treatment nerves

Opponents of the current government, speaking about the absurdity of the accusations brought against Saakashvili, call the embezzlement case a “case of jackets” – in the list of presidential expenses, which the prosecutor’s office calls inexpedient, there are seven jackets bought in Great Britain. Representatives of the ruling party put very different accents – they say that Saakashvili spent on luxury goods and beauty treatments, including Botox injections.

“As for the legendary Botox, this is an absolute lie!” Saakashvili said. “Contact all the clinics you are talking about and get confirmation as to whether it was a cosmetic procedure or it was the usual treatment for a skin disease that I developed after 2008. , as doctors say, on the basis of nerves. “

In the documents of the prosecution, which was published by the prosecutor’s office back in 2014, there is data on the cost of hair removal and botox in New York in 2009, as well as checks for the very jackets.

Saakashvili’s lengthy speech aroused the discontent of the prosecutors sitting opposite. They several times tried to interrupt him, but he did not answer them – as if he had not heard their objections and indignation at all.

Thailand, geopolitics, 19 thousand dollars

Another episode of the accusation is Mikhail Saakashvili’s trip to Thailand, where, according to prosecutor Giorgi Mujiri, the ex-president spent two nights paying 60 thousand lari for the hotel, which is about 19 thousand US dollars. According to the prosecutor, he did not find any documents confirming the national importance of this visit.

Mikhail Saakashvili had something to say, and to this. He said that at that time Russia was actively seeking recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia from small island states, allegedly offering them money for this.

“The Australian government helped us in this situation. They said: it would be nice for you to take some of their ministers or the prime minister – and talk in an informal setting. We chose Thailand, brought these people, gave everyone very expensive gifts. I would pay out of my pocket, because I didn’t have that kind of money. It was Georgian state money spent to prevent the legitimization of the occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia from happening, “Saakashvili defended himself, noting that it was the first time he spoke about this in public.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Mikhail Saakashvili’s supporters are on duty at the court every time the ex-president of Georgia speaks there

“Today it became clear to everyone that all the expenses that the prosecution has so far tried to throw dust in the eyes of society were not about comfort and luxury, but were used for the normal functioning of the state,” one of Saakashvili’s lawyers, Bek Basilai, told reporters following the meeting. …

On the contrary, the prosecution believes that Mikheil Saakashvili admitted his guilt in his own words.

After his speech, the ex-president of Georgia was taken back to the hospital – after the hunger strike he is still too weak to fully participate in the process. The next hearing on the embezzlement case is scheduled for December 27.