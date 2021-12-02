Jackets, botox, Thailand. Mikheil Saakashvili responds to allegations of embezzlement of public funds

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
48

  • Nina Akhmeteli
  • BBC Russian Service

Mikhail Saakashvili

Photo author, IRAKLI GEDENIDZE / POOL / AFP

A hearing was held in the Tbilisi City Court on the case of embezzlement of budgetary funds, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is accused of it. The Georgian court has been considering this case since the mid-2010s, but for the first time the trial took place with the participation of the main defendant.

“I will not tolerate injustice, I will not tolerate insults, the mention of the word” corruption “with [фамилией]I will not tolerate Saakashvili, “said Mikheil Saakashvili, speaking in the hall of the Tbilisi City Court.

Saakashvili was brought to the Tbilisi court from a military hospital in Gori, where he is undergoing rehabilitation after a hunger strike – for the second time this week.

For Saakashvili, success in fighting corruption in Georgia has always been a source of pride. But in 2014, after the expiration of his second presidential term, the prosecutor’s office accused him of embezzling public funds.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here