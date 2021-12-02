Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd fly with Ben Affleck in Saint Tropez. Photo: EAST NEWS

Jennifer Lopez celebrated 52nd fly over the weekend. And although the pop diva did not arrange a magnificent celebration on this occasion, this event hit all the world media. The reason for this was a photo of her kiss with Ben Affleck, which J.Lo shared on Instagram. Thus, the singer confirmed that she had resumed relations with her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s birthday was celebrated with Ben on the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez. The pop diva and actor rented a luxurious 85-meter yacht “Valerie” worth 130 million dollars. As Western media found out, the owner of the ship is the richest man in Ukraine – the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

– Launched in 2011, the vessel has six decks served by an elevator, a 20-foot pool and jacuzzi on board. The upper decks have a living room, a cinema and several cabins, according to the Daily Mail.

In the evening Ben and Jen went to a restaurant to celebrate their birthday. On the way, they were captured by photographers. Photo: EAST NEWS

Jennifer spent her entire birthday with Ben on a yacht: the paparazzi were happy to photograph a kissing couple who no longer hide their feelings. In the evening Ben and Jen went to the Opera restaurant in Saint-Tropez. After dinner, they were again watched by the paparazzi on the street, and the lovers kissed again to the delight of the photographers.

Rinat Akhmetov in 2021 topped the list of the richest people in Ukraine according to Forbes. The fortune of the owner of mining and metallurgical enterprises is estimated at $ 7.53 billion. In the list of the richest people on the planet, he ranks 322nd. Since 1996 Akhmetov has been the president of the Shakhtar football club.

The paparazzi captured the couple’s numerous kisses. Photo: EAST NEWS

In addition to the luxury yacht, on which Jennifer Lopez is now resting, Akhmetov also owns luxury real estate on the French Riviera. In 2020, he bought the mansion of the former King of Belgium Leopold – the Cedars villa, which is called the most expensive estate in the world. For the historic palace, built in the 19th century in the town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, the businessman paid 200 million euros. For many years, a 14-bedroom mansion surrounded by a park has been waiting for its buyer. There were no volunteers – the price was too biting. But Akhmetov decided not to waste time on trifles and bought the palace. The investment company SCM Holdings Limited, which belongs to him, said that the oligarch considers this purchase as a long-term investment.

Lopez and Affleck are resting on the yacht “Valerie”, owned by the richest man in Ukraine, Rinat Akhmetov. Photo: EAST NEWS

By the way, renting out your yachts is a common thing even for the wealthiest people on the planet. For example, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is currently resting on a yacht, presumably owned by Roman Abramovich. The artist is visiting the Triple Seven in the UK off the coast of Cornwall. According to Western media reports, the cost of renting a yacht is approximately $ 500 thousand per week.