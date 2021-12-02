Jennifer Lopez posted her photos in a wedding dress. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Jennifer Lopez shared on Instagram the shots taken on the set of the film “Airplane Marriage”. In the photo, she poses in a chic wedding dress – J. Lo plays the bride. Filming takes place in the Dominican Republic, according to the plot, the heroine Lopez arranged a wedding celebration on the beach. The singer is wearing no shoes – she is barefoot on the sand, a lace garter of the bride coquettishly peeps under the translucent hem.

Cheech Marin (Spy Kids), D’Arcy Carden (In A Better World), Desmin Borges (Utopia) and Josh Duhamel (Transformers) star in the comedy “Airplane Marriage” opposite Lopez. The main characters of the picture – Grace and Tom – flew to the Dominican Republic to play a wedding. Suddenly, all the guests of the wedding are held hostage. Josh Duhamel plays the groom, another partner of Lopez in the film was the American musician Lenny Kravitz – he got the role of the ex-boyfriend of the heroine J.Lo, who caused a stir at the wedding.

It is noteworthy that the singer published the pictures in a wedding dress after rumors that she had broken off her engagement with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The news that appeared in the media upset the fans of the star couple. True, a little later, the bride and groom hastened to refute the rumors of parting. The lovers admitted that they have problems in the relationship, but they are working on them and are trying with all their might to preserve their union. The day before, Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic and settled with Jennifer in a luxurious mansion on the shores of the Caribbean Sea. The paparazzi sneaked into the villa of the star and took off the gentle hugs and hot kisses of the couple.

Photographers captured Jennifer relaxing in the garden by the pool on a sun lounger. Alex came up to her from the house. The lovers briefly talked about something, and then the athlete bent down and hugged the bride. And she in return kissed her fiancé. After that, even the most notorious skeptics made sure that everything was fine with the couple.

Perhaps after the reunion, Lopez will finally decide to get married. The singer has already postponed the wedding twice. Alex proposed to Jennifer in 2019 while traveling to the Bahamas. The engagement was very romantic. At sunset, while walking along the beach, the athlete knelt down and handed J.Lo a ring with a huge 20-carat diamond worth $ 5 million.

The lovers planned to arrange a wedding in the summer of 2020 in Italy. However, in March, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, she and Alex realized that their plans were not destined to come true.

“We had to cancel the wedding, having lost a lot of money,” said the star in one of the talk shows. “And a few months later we tried to get married again. But I thought, “No, it’s still not the right time.” All of this disappoints me.