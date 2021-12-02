Jennifer Lopez sharply responded to accusations of addiction to botox

Even devoted fans of the star do not believe that she does not resort to injections.





The 51-year-old pop star never ceases to delight fans with her shape and stunning looks, but some netizens do not believe that the secret of J. Lo’s youth lies only in regular exercise, balanced nutrition and proper care. Skeptics now and then accuse the star of using Botox and other manipulations.

Jennifer Lopez rarely responds to such claims, but a recent comment on Instagram got her to fight back. One of the singer’s subscribers wrote: “I can mention that your eyebrows and forehead do not move at all when you speak or try to express emotions … this is definitely botox. Lots of Botox. “

“Lol, it’s just my face! – J. Lo was indignant. – For the 500 millionth time … I have never injected Botox and did not do any other injections or operations! Buy some Jlo Beauty products and feel wonderful. And here’s another secret: try to be more positive, kind and inspire others, do not waste your time humiliating others, it will not make you younger and more beautiful. Love to all”.

Earlier, Lopez showed on Instagram how miraculous is the mask of her own beauty brand. In the video, the singer’s face really looks amazing, however, not all of her fans bought it. Many wrote that the star leaves behind the scenes key points – regular visits to the beautician and other specialists.