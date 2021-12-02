Jennifer Lopez with short hair. Photo

Latin American artist surprised with a new image

Famous singer Jennifer Lopez posed for the cover of the March issue of Allure magazine and wowed fans with her hairstyle. On the cover, the 51-year-old artist appeared with a short haircut.

Fans got used to the fact that Jennifer had long hair, so such a short haircut was a big surprise for users. In the comments, they began to actively discuss the cardinal changes in Jennifer’s appearance.

Fans were divided over the new haircut. Some feel sorry for Lopez’s luxurious hair, others appreciated the image of the singer.

“Can not be! Damn it, you look stunning! ”,“ Hairstyle! Skin! ”,“ This hairstyle looks great on you! All I can say is: my God! ”,“ You are so amazing ”,“ I love your new image, ”Lopez fans wrote in the comments to the publication.

The short haircut is really very refreshing for Jennifer. Some fans noted that the artist began to look younger. However, there is a possibility that at the photo shoot Lopez simply tried on a wig and did not get rid of her head of hair at all.