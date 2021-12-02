Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are filming a documentary about marriage

Deadline reported that a documentary will be filmed about the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The streaming service Discovery + is preparing two episodes that will open viewers’ eyes to the whole truth of the scandalous separation of the actors.

According to the filmmakers, the star divorce will be shown from two sides. The first episode will tell how Johnny Depp sees this story, and the second part – his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a lot of noise. Johnny Depp accuses the ex of constant lies, meanwhile, Amber Heard states that Depp is a drug addict and cruel abuser, whom she accused of domestic violence after a year of marriage. Recall that the couple have been married for only a year.

Last year, a leaked recording of Depp and Hurd’s conversation appeared on Twitter, where she admitted that she herself used violence against him. They literally do not leave the courthouse, so the documentary will show many archival recordings from the court hearings that no one knew about before.

“Through the cassettes, home videos and text messages that were provided to the court, our film will show viewers the whole truth of their relationship,” said the film’s producer.