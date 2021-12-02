Johnny Depp got a new chance to win the trial of ex-wife Amber Heard

The famous actor Johnny Depp has a chance to defend his case in numerous courts with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recently, one of the judges gave him access to his ex-wife’s phone so that Johnny and his lawyers could examine the photographs stored there. They assure that the photo with bruises allegedly from beatings is nothing more than fake and photoshop.

“Amber and her friends faked the pictures,” Depp’s lawyer confidently told Page Six. She provided photos in 2017, when she broke up with the actor and publicly accused him of domestic violence and regular outbursts of aggression. She called the police and said that Depp broke her nose and damaged her lip.

However, according to Johnny’s lawyer, when the police arrived to call Amber, there were no marks on her face. The neighbors also claimed that they did not hear any screams or suspicious noises in the artists’ house. The very next day after the possible beating, Hurd appeared on talk shows, and again without a single hint of bruises. The actress then made excuses: she was wearing a ton of makeup then.

But lawyers from Depp’s team believe that the bruises on the pictures provided to her were simply painted on. Now there is a chance to confirm this. Data from Amber’s phone can help with this.

According to media reports, Johnny demands $ 50 million from his ex-wife. Because of her, he suffered serious financial losses, lost his star roles and was blacklisted by American film studios. He was even refused to shoot the sixth part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, although it is difficult to imagine a picture without him. Amber, on the contrary, has a career so far in the year: now she is filming in the new part of Aquaman.