Johnny Depp’s lawyers caught Amber Heard in a lie

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s litigation is gaining momentum. In early November, Johnny Depp lost in a libel case against The Sun tabloid, one of the articles of which alleged that Amber Heard was constantly subjected to domestic violence by Depp. Shortly after the court’s decision, Depp, among other things, suffered a reputation loss – the actor was fired from filming the third part of the movie “Fantastic Beasts”, and Netflix removed all films with his participation from its platform. However, lawyers for the celebrity do not lose hope in their attempts to restore Johnny’s good name.

Depp’s representatives caught Heard in a lie after learning that she had not donated the seven million dollars she received in the divorce to charity. The actress pledged to transfer this amount to the accounts of two organizations: the American Civil Liberties Union and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. According to Depp’s lawyers, since 2016, Hurd has not fulfilled her promise. This made it possible for the actor’s side to assume that the girl might have been lying in court and otherwise.

Heard’s lawyers responded to the accusations of Depp’s representatives, confirming the fact that the actress has not yet had time to fulfill her promise. However, Amber’s side is sure that in this way Johnny’s lawyers wanted to divert public attention from the actor’s loss in court.