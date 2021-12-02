Jolie’s son missed prom due to parents’ divorce, brad pitt, details, court, latest news

17-year-old Pax did not want to go to prom due to a showdown between his parents and the hype.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children – Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Maddox. Pax recently graduated from high school in Los Angeles. However, the guy did not go to graduation due to a scandal in the family. He decided not to appear in front of his classmates because of the hype. The legal proceedings between the actor and the actress for child custody have been going on for five years.

According to media reports, Pax is very shy and humble, although he has many friends. Until March, schoolchildren studied remotely. But this did not prevent him from communicating with peers. Despite this, he missed the holiday, reports The Sun.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can not settle disputes after the divorce. They mainly relate to the upbringing of children. Shortly before Pax’s graduation, it became known that Brad Pitt had won a case against Angelina Jolie in court. After that, a real scandal began in the press. Angelina Jolie was shocked by this outcome. She intends to appeal.

Recall that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005. Because of a whirlwind romance, the actor left his previous beloved Jennifer Aniston.

