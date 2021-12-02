Kanye West fumbles in sports. The rapper who divorces Kim Kardashian’s tracks are full of punchy

Basketball

The New Workout Plan – The College Dropout (2004)

“Ladies, if you follow these instructions exactly, you can snatch an NBA player. Or at least a dude with a car. “

On The New Workout Plan, Kanye gives girls a guide on how to survive in a cruel world. Young West was a real sexist. Here he scoffs at all the ladies who hang themselves on the NBA players, and ironically advises to find a rich sponsor precisely among the basketball players.

Drive Slow – Late Registration (2005)

“He wore a Bulls jacket and a cap pushed to the side.”

West talks about a friend of his youth. The rapper hails from Chicago, so it’s no surprise that sidekick Kanye’s description includes a jacket with the Bulls logo.

Heard ‘Em Say – Late Registration (2005)

“Came from Chicago like Tim, and it’s a tough road.”

One of the rapper’s social tracks about the infringement of the rights of blacks. In this line, Kanye is just playing with words, comparing himself to Tim Hardeway. The defender was also born in Chicago and never played for the Bulls. The main essence of such name dropping is that the name of a basketball player can be translated as “hard a way”.

Roses – Late Registration (2005)

“Magic Johnson has a cure for AIDS, and all the poor goats have thrown back, you say, if my grandma played in the NBA, she would already be on her feet?”

The rapper is outraged by social inequality: NBA legend Magic Johnson has been cured of HIV infection, and ordinary people cannot be provided with normal hospital care.

The Glory – Graduation (2007)

“In two years, Dwayne Wayne has become Dwayne Wade. And you know what? Don’t challenge me! I’m like Gnarls Barkley and Charles Barkley, two in one! “

West boasts success and wealth, likening his upswing to being from Underworld comedy hero Dwayne Wayne to his namesake, a three-time NBA winner. Kanye then remembers another great basketball player, Charles Barkley, and claims that he combines both the qualities of a monster striker and the coolness of the legendary hip-hop duo Gnarls Barkley.

Big Brother – Graduation (2007)

“My flow is like a pick-and-roll, because even if I had been given carte blanche, we would have played the reverse, probably Beanie’s style was more akin to a slam dunk, and I had more finger rolls.”

In the track dedicated to Jay-Z, Kanye talks about wanting to be like the rapper he considers his older brother. Sean Carter is a basketball fan. Apparently, this is why Kanye throws basketball terms here especially hard: he compares his reading with pick-and-roll, a universal combination in attack, and says that he will restore his friend’s trust, as in a give-and-go combination. West also recalls gangsta rapper Bini Siegel, noting that his style was as powerful as a slam dunk, and that Kanye himself was as graceful as a finger roll when the ball is thrown into the basket with his fingertips.

Devil In a New Dress – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“Phenomenon of the neighborhood, LeBron in rhymes”

Kanye respects LeBron James, who even starred in one of his music videos. The rapper compares his songwriting talent to James’s basketball skills.

See Me Now – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“I have reached the age of Christ, and last year – Magic, thirty-two”

Once again remembering Magic Johnson, the rapper draws a strange parallel. “Magic’s Age” is number 32 on his jersey.

Gotta Have It – Watch the Throne (2010)

“This was our last party – they shut down Prive. Isn’t that where the Hit is played? Nowadays, blacks hate basketball players. Isn’t it like LeBron James? Isn’t it like Dwayne Wade? “

Kanye talks about Le Prive in Miami, where all the stars of the local Hit used to hang out in the 2000s. The institution was closed in 2006. The rapper also recalls LeBron’s departure from Cleveland to Miami when his T-shirts were burned by fans.

Cold – Cruel Summer (2012)

“And I confess that I fell in love with Kim around the time she fell in love with him.

Okay, that’s cool, baby, keep up the good work. Luckily, I didn’t get Jay to kick him out of the team. “

Prior to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was married to basketball player Chris Humphries. The forward played for the Brooklyn Nets, a team owned by Jay-Z.

All Day – single (2015)

“Black looks at me as if I am worth both MJ”

It’s about Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan – two of West’s idols.

Feedback – The Life of Pablo (2016)

“Every Jordan Needs A Rodman”

Kanye brings Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman’s relationship to himself and Jay Z. Jordan and Rodman played together for the Chicago Bulls. They are considered one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

Facts – The Life of Pablo (2016)

Nike treats employees like slaves, gave LeBron a billion to keep him from running away

The track Facts is a diss on Nike, with which Kanye has not grown together. In 2013, the rapper was not paid a fee, and he terminated the contract. West recalls a rumor that Nike paid LeBron James $ 1 billion for a lifetime contract.

Facts – The Life of Pablo (2016)

“Now, undoubtedly, we are the clearest on the streets. James Harden and Sveggie P. Increase Budget “

In the same song, West, in spite of Nike, praises adidas, with which he collaborates to this day. Basketball players James Harden and Nick Young, nicknamed Swaggy Pee, are also brand ambassadors.

All Mine – ye (2018)

“All those prostitutes on Christian Mingle almost made Tristan a bachelor, if you don’t play like him or Kobe, I guarantee that bitch will leave you.”

For some reason, West remembered Christian dating site Christian Mingle, talking about a pair of Celtics basketball player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. In 2019, Thompson and sister Kim broke up after numerous betrayals of the basketball player.

American football

Gold Digger – Late Registration (2005)

“Every Sunday on TV shows him winning the Super Bowl and driving a Hyundai.”

Kanye West again dedicates the song to selfish girls looking for rich men. The rapper believes that their target could be the player of the Super Bowl champion, which until recently was sponsored by Hyundai.

Stronger – Graduation (2007)

“Do you know how long I’ve been in love with you?

Ever since the Prince was with Apollonia, since then, O. Jay wore the Isontoner

Mister West’s beautiful metaphors for love in a song officially voted Best Gym Soundtrack. First, Kanye compares his feelings and the relationship of actress Patricia Apollonia Kotero with the singer Prince, and then recalls the case of running back O. Jay Simpson. The athlete was acquitted in the murder case, despite the found bloody Totes Isotoner glove in his garden – the second was found at the scene of the murder.

New Slaves – Yeezus (2013)

“I’m going to run wild, will I be like Bobby Boucher?”

Bobby Boucher is the main character in the movie “Mama’s Son”, played by Adam Sandler. Boucher’s character goes from being a water peddler on the American football team to a player on the same team.

Facts – The Life of Pablo (2016)

“I’m too reckless on the pitch like Odell Beckham.”

The Cleveland Browns’ receiver is one of the brightest players in the NFL. Beckham is famous for his love of shocking: he went out on the field in expensive watches, boots with the image of the Joker, and also tinted the visor on his helmet, although this was banned since 1998, with the exception of players with visual impairments.

Boxing

Family Business – The College Dropout (2004)

“There is no need to scandalize at every housewarming,

Sit and fry like George Foreman. “

Kanye talks about his love for loved ones and describes how he feels during the rare family dinners, when all the grandmothers, aunts and uncles gather. The rapper gives advice not to quarrel with relatives – by frying, he means the format of a comedy performance when comedians jokingly insult each other. At the same time, West refers to boxer George Foreman, who became the face of the electric grill brand.

Gorgeous – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“Remember how Ali could not escape the draft”

In 1967, Muhammad Ali was drafted into the US Army, which was then fighting in Vietnam. The boxer refused to serve because of his convictions of the injustice of the war, for which he was stripped of his title and excommunicated for three years from boxing.

Primetime – Watch the Throne (2010)

“I bask in the spotlights like Cassius in primetime”

Kanye compares his path to that of the great Muhammad Ali, whose real name is Cassius Clay. West really was in prime when this song came out: in 2010 he released his critically acclaimed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Baseball

Barry Bonds – Graduation (2007)

“Cough, cough, cough, here’s another hit, Barry Bonds.”

This representation, named after American baseball player Barry Bonds, only mentions the player’s name once. Bonds has played for the San Francisco Giants and is an MLB legend and League record holder for the most home runs.

Kanye West and his son Saint makes a token serve ahead of the Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox match (2018) Photo: Getty Images

No Mistakes – ye (2018)

“I had to say to the Kents:“ Remove the trimmings! ” They are already angry that the Cubs lost “

The Chicago Cubs is a baseball club playing in MLB. The Cubs became League champions in 2016, and had not won the trophy for 108 years before that.

Other

Breath in breath out – The College Dropout (2004)

“I heard that her boyfriend is a bump among the rich, but she still wants to throw off her panties in front of me, it will not cost me anything, because she is my caddy – played with my golf balls in the club.”

The metaphor is extremely simple and needs no explanation. One has only to clarify with whom exactly West compares the heroine of the track. A caddy is a golfer’s assistant who carries his bag during competition, cleans golf clubs and advises on which to use depending on the situation in the game.

Gorgeous – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“If black does not throw the ball into the basket or does not cut circles in the stadium, he has to become a pimp at the top of Olympus, I am ready for the world stage – this is my Olympics.”

Kanye recalls that most blacks have achieved success through sports, that is, through physical skills. West says there is another way – to be creative, as he did.

So Appalled – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“I’m just terrified – I’m balding like a Spalding ball.”

The Spalding brand manufactures basketball and baseballs. The company is a partner of the NBA, WNBA and NCAA. Previously, Spalding made balls for MLB, but lost the competition to Rawlings.

Blame Game – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

“You’re both smeared with each other’s mud like smelly wrestlers.”

In the song Blame Game, Kanye refers to Amber Rose, who was his girlfriend at the time the track was recorded. West compares her relationship with her brothers and the fight of wrestlers – the rapper believes that there are many dirty secrets between loved ones that they do not tell anyone else.

The one – Cruel Summer (2012)

“If you’ve become a champion, you know how Michael feels: Tyson, Jackson, Jordan, Phelps.”

Kanye pays tribute to the great athletes and puts pop star Michael Jackson on a par with them, whom he considers his idol and even after the artist’s death defends his name from media attacks.

