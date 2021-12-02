Kanye West, Natalia Vodianova, the Hadid and Jenner families honored the designer’s memory

For many, the news of Virgil’s death was a real shock, because he hid his illness even from those closest to him. For two years he secretly from the whole world fought with angiosarcoma – heart cancer. One of the first to react to his death was his colleague and best friend Kanye West. The rapper has updated his home page on his website dondalive.com, which now reads:

In memory of Virgil Abloh, Creative Director of Donda.

We’ve also collected quotes from other colleagues, friends, and celebrities that Virgil has worn throughout his career.

Karolina Kurkova

It’s so sad to hear about Virgil’s passing … He was a special soul with such talent and a beautiful heart. You were a star and you will continue to shine brightly.

Bella Hadid

I’m at a loss … He possessed magical powers. He made every person he came across feel special. Even when the world was sad, it brought laughter, colors and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on everything he touched and always aspired to his culture / world is the reason he was an angel on earth. The most beautiful soul of a warrior. I can not believe this.

Philip Kirkorov

Today the absolute man has passed away. The artist who set the gold standard is not even a standard, but the horizon of fashionable craftsmanship. Many aspire to the horizon, no one reaches. Virgil Abloh is my inspiration and weakness. @virgilabloh as if he was scanning me and giving out ideas and creativity that took my breath away. Gone is an era, creative director of my favorite mens line Louis Vuitton @louisvuitton, creator of the Off-White brand, fashion designer, designer …

Today I am hurt and bitter. The day when the Geniuses leave …

Natalya Vodyanova

Your light will never go out.

Kendall Jenner

I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you knew Virgil, then you are the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful and full of light person I have ever known. He had the most wonderful way to make you feel special. His sincere smile was warm. The secret struggle with his illness shows what kind of person he was. He never wanted to be worried about. We have lost a dear friend. There are no words to describe my feelings at this moment, but I can say that I am heartbroken. For his family, his children, his wife and everyone who took care of him. He changed our world. I love you Virgil. See you.

Cara Delevingne

I’m shocked. My heart is broken. This man has done so much for so many people. He lived his life, devoting it to creativity and others. You will never be forgotten and you will continue to inspire many people every day.

Gigi Hadid

Virgil. Forever and ever. My heart is broken. You will continue to inspire me every day.

Pharrell Williams

My heart is broken. You were a kind, generous, empathetic creative genius. Your work as a person and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. I send love and light to your wife, children, family and loved ones. You are with the Creator now, shine.

Stella McCartney

It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences to Virgil’s family. His wife and children, he worshiped you, his family and everyone who knew and loved him. I didn’t know you for long, but you amazed me with your inspiration, real talent and desire to bring meaning to the world of fashion and design. We will miss you. Rest in peace and fly high … YOU are and always will be the star of grace and beauty.

Justin Bieber

Rest in peace, king.

Egor Creed

I can’t and don’t want to believe it … We have known each other since 2019, but I was familiar with his works long before that. In addition to being a legend in the fashion world who clearly left a mark and changed her, he was also a super nice and kind person …

RIP LEGEND.

Olga Karput

For me, Virgil’s departure is a huge grief. I can’t use the past tense yet. He was, is and will be the person who transformed, accelerated, changed, softened a huge number of processes in all creative industries, from music to architecture. But most importantly, he transformed the hearts of people. His light definitely did not leave indifferent anyone with whom he crossed paths. After meeting Virgil, you always came out a little more excited, happier, with a straighter posture. And the power of his presence in the moment returned you to the moment. I feel that this tragic event is transforming us even more. His untimely departure will give impetus to the creation of a wide variety of creative works. We will see the most beautiful books, films, collections, buildings, tracks – all dedicated to this great soul. People like him seem to rarely visit Earth. And it is a great honor for me to know him. Personally, literally a month ago, we discussed the idea of ​​repeating his visit to Moscow with a beautiful event. They often joked, corresponded, exchanged ideas. This is an acute feeling that we are not here forever, that we are temporary, he lived by himself. As I understood from the correspondence and his movements, he did not sleep at all. I lived every second of my life 100%. I think that during his short life, he managed to feel, love, share, create, change, and feel as much as many of us do not have time for in thousands of lives. Virgil honey, I hope you just decided to change your biological suit. And soon you will be with us again, shine your light on us.

BTS group

Rest in peace, Vigil Abloh, we will miss you. It was a great honor for us to work with you. A true creative genius.