Katie Wood bought over 1 million shares of Twitter

Ark Invest founder bought shares amid falling Twitter quotes after Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO

Ark Invest founder Katie Wood bought about 1.1 million shares of Twitter, according to company data for Tuesday, November 30. The purchase amount was $ 48.9 million based on Tuesday’s closing price ($ 43.94 per share).

The shares of the social network became the largest acquisition of the fund since July 23 of this year, as well as the first deal with Twitter shares in about a month.

Twitter shares bought Ark Innovation ETF (623,221 shares), Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (161,991 shares) and Ark Fintech Innovation

ETF

(327,160 shares). As a result, the weight of Twitter shares in these funds together reached 7.72%.

Katie Wood began buying shares of the social network against the background of a strong drop in their quotations: in two days – November 29 and 30 – the shares lost 6.7% in aggregate. The company began to fall in price on Monday on the news that CEO Jack Dorsey left his post, and in his place was appointed technical director of the Parag Argaval corporation.

Until now, Jack Dorsey was the CEO of two companies at once – Twitter and fintech Square. The market initially reacted positively to the news of Dorsey’s departure – shares jumped 11% in early trading on Monday.

The Dorsey era on Twitter was one of the biggest rallies for US tech stocks, but Twitter missed most of it. Bloomberg noted that during the leadership of Dorsey, who took over as head of Twitter six years ago, shares of the social network rose by only 75%.

During the same time, the NASDAQ 100 index rose more than 280%, and the S&P 500 jumped almost 140%. Apple shares jumped more than 450%, Amazon 580%, Alphabet jumped about 345%, and Microsoft jumped 640%. At the same time, Square quotes, which was also founded by Jack Dorsey, have shown a rise in value of more than 2000% since the IPO in 2015.

In February last year, one of the shareholders of the social network investment company Elliott Management announced plans to achieve changes in the work of Twitter, including the resignation of Jack Dorsey, wrote Bloomberg. Elliott Management pushed for the suspension, in part because Dorsey’s attention was split between Twitter and Square’s cloud service, and because of his desire to move to Africa and work there for up to six months a year.

