Keira Knightley refused to star in sex scenes directed by men

Keira Knightley on the Chanel Connects podcast told that will no longer star in bed and other explicit scenes. And she especially does not want to participate in such scenes if they are directed by men.

The actress has already added sex or nude waiver to her contract. “This is partly vanity and also has to do with the masculine gaze. I am very uncomfortable now trying to convey a man’s gaze. <...> I am too vain, I have already given birth to two children and would prefer not to stand naked in front of a group of men “, – quotes Knightley Deadline.

Male gaze is a term used in feminist theory. Describes the portrayal of women from the perspective of heterosexual men, presenting the woman as a sexual object for the pleasure of the male viewer.

According to the actress, she is no longer interested in those “terrible sex scenes where you are all smeared with oil and everyone is groaning.” At the same time, Knightley says that he understands the value of such scenes, but they can always find someone else to shoot them.

She notes that she is not totally against nude scenes. Knightley is willing to settle for such a scene if her message is about the path of motherhood and body acceptance – but only with a female director.