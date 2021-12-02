Kidman and Bardem starred in a biographical drama

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for the biopic Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. In addition, the producer said that the premiere of the film in the United States is scheduled for December 10, and the world premiere, including on streaming platforms, will take place on December 21.

The film follows the lives of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, creators of the sitcom I Love Lucy, one of the most famous television shows on post-war American television. It started in 1951 and went out for six years. The biopic reveals the relationship between Desi and Lucille, who managed to overcome both creative and family crises while working on the series.

Being the Ricardos was directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, known for his films Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Big Game, and Steve Jobs. The cast, in addition to Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardemma (Dune, The Little Mermaid), also includes J.K. Simmons (Future War, The Double) and Jake Lacey (White Lotus).

Lucille Ball called the first lady of American comedy. But at one time, the actress became not just a trendsetter in the United States. It was she who was one of the first to raise topics that at that time were taboo in American culture – these are conversations about divorce, about women’s independence and equal rights, about multicultural integration, etc. and a diverse family, etc. By the way, dLucille said that Kidman “perfectly embodied the spirit” of her mother.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old American actress Elizabeth Olsen, best known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in The Avengers, starred in the HBO miniseries Love and Death. The project is based on a real story, and the mentioned Nicole Kidman had a hand in the creation of the series.

