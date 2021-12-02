Kim Kardashian came to the concert of the ex-wife of Kanye West in a wedding dress

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210828/kim-kardashyan-prishla-na-kontsert-eks-supruga-kane-uesta-v-svadebnom-plate-258706522.html

TBILISI, 28 Aug – Sputnik. Kim Kardashian appeared at her ex-husband’s concert, and not only appeared, but appeared in a wedding dress from the new couture collection of Balenciaga. Kim took the stage during the performance of the final composition No Child Left Behind. Its appearance, naturally, caused an unprecedented excitement and, as they say, blew up the Internet. Curiously, prior to Kim’s appearance, there was one notable moment in the show – West’s symbolic “self-immolation”. The audience decided that this is how Kanye burns bridges, the past and returns to Kim. By the way, for this trick, the musician put on a special protective suit. “That is, he burned himself to free himself from his sins and become a different person with Kim?”, “Kanye burned himself and married Kim again within two minutes”, “Kim and Kanye are certainly the weirdest divorcing couple I’ve ever seen!” – wrote Twitter users. The fact that the couple is getting divorced, the media became known in February 2021. Recently, however, celebrities who are linked by four children and a business are increasingly seen together. Nevertheless, insiders argue that it is not worth waiting for the reunion of the couple, and the appearance of Kim is just signs of support for the ex-spouse.

