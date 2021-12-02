Kim Kardashian in an unusual suit showed curvaceous forms – showbiz – tsn.ua

The reality star and influencer revealed her Halloween look.

Kim Kardashian showed on Instagram her creative image of a space cowgirl, in which she went to a Halloween party with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The reality star wore a metallic CowBot suit from French brand Thierry Mugler.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

The outfit consisted of a bra with a star, high-waist panties, sleeves and high platform stockings.

The bra perfectly emphasized the beauty’s lush neckline.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kim complemented the outfit with a cowboy hat. She loosened her hair and put on makeup with long eyelashes and silvery arrows.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

In this look, the Kardashian looked great.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kim always sets trends. And all the images in which she appears, her fans and other stars are trying to repeat. Here, for example, is a provocative and body-positive rapper Lizzo repeated Kim Kardashian’s unusual outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian-Lizzo

