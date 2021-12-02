Kim Kardashian in an unusual suit showed curvaceous forms – showbiz – tsn.ua

The reality star and influencer revealed her Halloween look.
Kim Kardashian showed on Instagram her creative image of a space cowgirl, in which she went to a Halloween party with her sister Kendall Jenner.
The reality star wore a metallic CowBot suit from French brand Thierry Mugler.
The outfit consisted of a bra with a star, high-waist panties, sleeves and high platform stockings.
The bra perfectly emphasized the beauty’s lush neckline.
Kim complemented the outfit with a cowboy hat. She loosened her hair and put on makeup with long eyelashes and silvery arrows.
In this look, the Kardashian looked great.
Kim always sets trends. And all the images in which she appears, her fans and other stars are trying to repeat. Here, for example, is a provocative and body-positive rapper Lizzo repeated Kim Kardashian’s unusual outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.
Read also:
In an outfit from her brand: Kim Kardashian emphasized her figure with a tight leather dress
In fur glasses and an outfit from Balenciaga: Kim Kardashian sets a new trend
In a tight jumpsuit and a fluffy cape: Kim Kardashian at the afterparty in New York