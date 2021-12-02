https://ria.ru/20210527/shayk-1733980138.html

Kim Kardashian spoke about the romance of her ex-husband and Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian spoke about the romance of her ex-husband and Irina Shayk – Russia news today

Kim Kardashian spoke about the romance of her ex-husband and Irina Shayk

It became known that Kim Kardashian is thinking about the affair of her ex-husband Kanye West and Irina Shayk. This is reported by The Sun, citing its sources. RIA Novosti, 27.05.2021

MOSCOW, May 27 – RIA Novosti. It became known that Kim Kardashian is thinking about the affair of her ex-husband Kanye West and Irina Shayk. This is reported by The Sun, citing its sources. Rumors about the relationship between the Russian model and the American rapper appeared on the Web the other day. The Sun drew attention to the story on the Instagram account DeuxMoi, where they published a message from an anonymous source stating: “Kanye West is secretly meeting with Irina Shayk, known as the mother of Bradley Cooper’s baby.” Kim does not believe the rumors about Irina, an insider assures. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple have four children. In February 2021, information appeared in the press that they were divorcing. From 2010 to 2014, Irina Shayk met with football player Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2015, her romance began with actor Bradley Cooper, in 2017 they had a daughter. In 2019, the couple broke up. Irina has known Kanye West for a long time: in 2010 she starred in the video for his song “Power”.

