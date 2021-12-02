Knight of five sanctions – Newspaper Kommersant No. 219 (7181) dated 02.12.2021

The European Union is expected to publish the names of the persons involved in the fifth package of sanctions on Belarus on Thursday. According to media reports, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic Anatoly Glaz, as well as the companies Belavia, Belorusneft, Grodno Azot, and Belshina, may be blacklisted. All this will be a response to the migration crisis on the border with Poland, for which, as Brussels is convinced, Minsk is responsible. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already promised to give the initiators of the sanctions a “tough response.” What it will consist of is not yet clear, but the head of Belarus has already made several steps in opposition to the West – he declared “de jure” that Crimea belongs to Russia, about its readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic, and that Belarus will support Russia “in in case of aggression by Ukraine ”.

Permanent representatives of the EU member states in Brussels approved a new package of sanctions on Belarus, which includes about 25 individuals and legal entities. This was reported on Wednesday by the TASS agency, citing an informed source. On Thursday, the decision is expected to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and the entry into force of the sanctions.

On the eve of Radio Liberty (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the list of foreign media agents), citing a source in Brussels, disclosed the content of the new black list. Individuals include the official representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, the head of a separate special services service of the State Border Committee Igor Kruchkov, the head of the ONT TV channel Marat Markov, heads of regional border detachments and judges. The sanctions against large companies, including Belorusneft, Grodno Azot, Belshina, as well as Belavia, which have already come under the restrictions of Brussels, look much more painful. In addition, several Belarusian travel agencies and hotels are mentioned.

The current package of sanctions from Brussels on Belarus is already the fifth since August 2020, when the presidential elections were held in the republic.

Prior to that, there were 166 individuals and 15 organizations on the EU blacklist concerning Belarus. The harshest measures were taken in June due to the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the arrest of opposition leader Roman Protasevich on board. At that time, 78 individuals and 8 legal entities fell under the sanctions, including Belavia – it was banned from using the airspace and airports of the EU. A few days later, the European Union, for the first time in history, introduced sectoral sanctions on Belarus, affecting the key sectors of the republic’s economy – potash and oil.

The fifth package of restrictions was announced by Brussels at the height of the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, which is now on the decline. Earlier it was reported that the foreign ministers of the EU countries changed the sanctions regime against Belarus, which made it possible to impose restrictions on “individuals and legal entities who organize or facilitate the activities of the Lukashenka’s regime” aimed at creating a migration crisis. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau also did not earlier rule out the introduction of the sixth package of anti-Belarusian sanctions, noting: “The reasons that led to the imposition of sanctions – election fraud and subsequent repression – at least have not disappeared, and we do not see any positive signs here.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has already promised a “tough response” to the sanctions. True, he does not have so many instruments of pressure. Earlier, for example, he threatened to stop the transit of goods and gas through the republic to the European Union. The day before, in an interview with RIA Novosti, the Belarusian leader assured that he would take such a step if Warsaw closed the border. Russian President Vladimir Putin, as his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, is sympathetic to his colleague’s “tough” reaction to the sanctions, but he hopes that this “will not lead to the disruption” of gas contracts between the Russian Federation and the EU.

It seems that the head of Belarus intends to punish the West by way of even closer rapprochement with the Russian Federation.

For example, on Tuesday he told RIA Novosti that he would propose to his Russian colleague “to return nuclear weapons” to the republic if NATO would deploy them in Poland. It is unlikely that Russia will take this step. However, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said: “We heard the signal from President Lukashenka and took it into consideration”. And the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov advised to take the statement “as a serious warning, which is dictated primarily by the reckless policy pursued by the West.” Let us recall that Minsk got rid of nuclear weapons in 1996 in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons signed in 1993.

In the same interview, Alexander Lukashenko made two loud statements that are extremely painful for both Ukraine and its Western allies. In fact, moving away from the long-term policy of neutrality in relation to the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation, he promised that “in the event of aggression from Ukraine,” Belarus will support Russia.

Finally, the Belarusian president said that he considers Crimea to be Russian not only de facto, but also de jure.

“After the referendum (in March 2014.— “B”) and de jure Crimea became Russian, ”said Mr. Lkashenko.

And he announced a joint trip with Mr Putin to the peninsula. “Whoever’s Crimea is my Crimea. I visited Crimea for the first time at sea, when I still had little children, ”said Alexander Lukashenko. Then he actually made it clear that the visit would mean recognition of the belonging of the peninsula to Russia.

Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the statement of the head of Belarus “very important” and expressed confidence that both leaders will visit Crimea “at the right moment” when the weather improves. The head of the peninsula Sergei Aksyonov also welcomed the words of Alexander Lukashenko. “This visit will open up tremendous opportunities in terms of developing relations between Belarus and Crimea,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

As expected, a negative reaction followed from Kiev. However, they are in no hurry to take action even now. “We will act accordingly, because Crimea is not a field for compromises for us,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. And he assured: “potential recognition” of the Crimea’s belonging to Russia will become a “point of no return” in relations between Kiev and Minsk.

Marina Kovalenko