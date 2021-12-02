Krasnov said that the readings of the sensors were hidden at the emergency mine – RBK

The mine’s management was taking steps to cover up the dangerous levels of methane concentration in the mine, Putin said. According to Krasnov, the sensors for measuring the gas level turned out to be faulty. Earlier, the miners themselves told RBC about this.

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



At the Listvyazhnaya mine, as a result of the accident in which 51 people died, there were cases when the readings of control devices were hidden, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting with the President.

“Already now it can be argued that everything was smooth at the mine only on paper, but in fact, power supplies, methane measurement sensors turned out to be faulty, no work was carried out to modernize the system for determining the location of personnel in mine workings. Employees were allowed into the mine without personal protective equipment, they had cases of hiding the readings of individual control devices, ”he said.

According to the Prosecutor General, the responsible officials did not suspend mining operations after that.

Rostekhnadzor will conduct an audit after RBC’s article on sealed sensors



The fact that the cause of the accident was the lack of control from the management of the mine was also stated by President Vladimir Putin. He said that he had received a document from the Investigative Committee, from which it follows that no checks were carried out at the mine.