Kris Jenner on her ex-husband’s gender reassignment reaction

William Bruce Jenner made the transgender transition back in 2015. Then he changed sex and began to be called Caitlin. Despite such an event, the Kardashian-Jenner family still treats their father and ex-husband well. They spend time together and communicate a lot. Kylie and Kendall still refer to Caitlyn as Dad.

Kris Jenner on family reaction to ex-spouse’s gender reassignment

It is clear that at first the family took the news of Bruce Jenner’s sex change not easily. Kris Jenner admitted that at first it was a real test for everyone.

“We didn’t know how to comprehend this news. It was a shock that later became a reality. We had to accept this fact, force ourselves to look at some things differently and learn a lot of new things. I am sure that many fans of our reality show did not expect this either and were embarrassed at first. The fact is that there are many ways to look at this process from different angles, “- said Kris Jenner.

The entrepreneur added that it was difficult only at the beginning. Subsequently, she studied the situation, was able to understand everything and therefore changed her mind about the situation. At that time, it was important for her not to injure the children.

First of all, I’m a mom, so it was pretty hard for me. I wanted to be a good mother and only do the right things. However, I didn’t know what “right” meant in this situation,

– shared Kris Jenner.

What is known about Caitlyn Jenner

In the past, Caitlyn was William Bruce Jenner, the renowned Olympic male athletics champion and national hero of the United States.

In 2015, he underwent gender reassignment surgery.

Bruce Jenner was in 3 marriages and became the father of 6 children.

The longest marriage, which lasted from 1991 to 2015, was with Kris Jenner. The couple had two children – Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Bruce Jenner became the stepfather for the other four children of Kris Jenner – Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloe Kardashian.



Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner / Photo from instagram Caitlyn Jenner