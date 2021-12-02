Kristen Stewart and Dakota Johnson. Best Gotham Awards Looks

The award is considered one of the most important for projects with a budget of less than $ 35 million, nominated for an Oscar.

New York hosted the 31st annual Gotham Awards, where only independent films were awarded – those made without the support of major film companies. And celebrities took to the red carpet in their best outfits. Writes about this Deadline.

Best Film was Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Other Daughter,” and the same film went to them. Bingham Ray Award for Breakthrough Directing and Best Screenplay.

The best TV series were Squid Game and The Reservation Dogs, while Olivia Colman (Lost Daughter) and Frankie Faison (The Assassination of Kenneth Chamberlain) won Best Actor.

Film crew “Squid Games” on the red carpet [+–]

But apart from this, the award drew attention with its red carpet. During the quarantine period, the stars rarely appeared at official events and sported chic outfits, so now any such event immediately attracts the attention of gossip journalists.

Still, the stars are finally posing in front of the photographers in luxurious outfits from fashion weeks, and they do not turn on via Skype, as it was last year.

Red carpet Gotham Awards [+–]

Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Dinklage, Helen Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge, Julianne Moore and the main sensation of the evening: Nicolas Cage with his fifth wife Rico Shibata appeared on the red carpet of the Gotham Awards.

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Particular attention was drawn to Kristen Stewart in a neon pink velvet geometric cut dress from August Getty Atelier. She complemented the image with matching sandals and a black bomber jacket.

Triumphant Maggie Gyllenhaal shone in a sequined Rodarte gown.



Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhall and Dakota Johnson [+–] Photo: Getty Images

And Dakota Johnson opted for a black dress with gold sculptural accents from Schiaparelli. Moreover, the actress chose the outfit from the newest collection of this fashion house. And she complemented the look with down-padded sandals from Gianvito Rossi – the most trendy footwear of this season, which all fashionistas in the world have already acquired.