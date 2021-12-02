Kristen Stewart to play Joker in Batman?

Kristen Stewart spoke out about the role that some fans want her to play.

“Dust”

The 31-year-old actress has reacted to the idea of ​​playing the Joker alongside Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Batman movie, due out March 3, 2020.

“I love the energy behind this idea. That would really be nice. I feel that maybe we won’t succeed, but I like this excitement. Let’s think of something else. I’m totally ready to play a weird, creepy person, ”Kristen commented on the fan campaign on social media in an interview with Variety.

The actress added, “I’m not giving up on this idea, but that’s not what worries me the most. Let’s do something new, ”she explained. By the way, earlier on the Web there was a rumor that Warner Bros. considering Kristen for the role of Catwoman. However, this heroine was played by Zoe Kravitz.

Kristen Stewart (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

We will remind, Kristen and Robert met between 2009 and 2013 after meeting on the set of the vampire franchise “Twilight”. While she’s not going to play the villainous clown anytime soon, Kristen is cast as a softer, less “freaky and scary man” in the upcoming historical drama Spencer, which follows the late Princess Diana’s Christmas holidays. Recently, the actress spoke frankly about the criticism and her role in this project.