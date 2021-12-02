Kuleba warned Russia about “massacre” and “stream of coffins” in case of war – RBK

According to him, Moscow “spent millions” on humiliation and dehumanization of Ukraine through state publications, but so far the Russian authorities “have not yet understood” what the reaction of the inhabitants of Russia will be if “an endless stream of coffins of Russian soldiers” comes from Ukraine.

In October, The Washington Post reported that “unusual movements of equipment” were taking place near the Russian-Ukrainian border, citing US and European officials. After that, Politico posted satellite images, which, according to the publication, showed the concentration of Russian army tanks in the Smolensk region (250 km from the border with Ukraine).

The Kremlin denied these reports and stated that Moscow was not planning any aggression against Ukraine. On November 4, the Ukrainian border service also announced the absence of military activity on the border.

However, two weeks later, The New York Times, citing sources, wrote about US intelligence data on a potential Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. CBS News, citing unnamed American officials, noted that it could happen during the cold weather.

On November 30, Kuleba stressed that Russia has deployed about 115,000 troops, tanks, artillery, air and naval forces and electronic warfare equipment in the border regions.

In response, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had sent about 125,000 troops to the conflict area in Donbass, which, according to her, is half the size of the Ukrainian army.

Zakharova called the “red line” for Russia in relations with Ukraine



The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, called reports of a potential Russian “invasion” of Ukraine “a malicious propaganda action by the US State Department,” which is trying to foment a conflict. The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev argued that the troops did not conduct unreasonable movements and unscheduled exercises near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also recalled that reports of the “invasion” of the Russian army into Ukraine had been received at the beginning of the year during the Zapad-21 exercises, but it has not happened yet.