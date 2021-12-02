Kylie Jenner responded to her shower jokes. But the star was trolled

Businesswoman and model Kylie Jenner responded to memes in which the billionaire was ridiculed because of the shower video, but it didn’t get better. The star is simply showing off its wealth, commentators say. Kylie, it looks like you overdid it a bit.

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and businesswoman Kylie Jenner fell under a hail of ridicule in mid-January after Twitter users watched a video of her shower. Memes, due to the supposedly weak pressure of the water, flowed like a river and, as it turned out, did not pass by the attention of the 23-year-old billionaire. A few days after the footage made a splash on the social network, Kim Kardashian’s sister posted a video on her Instagram story in which she spoke about trolling.

Kylie Jenner shared a video of a shower in her home after critics made fun of his water pressure, according to a PopCrave post.

Kylie Jenner shares video of her home shower after critics made fun of its water pressure.🚿 pic.twitter.com/ZO9juwhcsv – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2021

In the video, Kylie explained: the bathroom, which was joked about on social networks, is in her office, and the girl really likes the shower in it.

I see everything and see on the Internet my [чёртов] shower. If you don’t know what I mean: I posted a video from my head office with my shower, which I love. I think this is a wonderful shower, I have no problem with it. But everyone seems to find my water pressure quite alarming.

Apparently, Jenner seriously decided to stop making fun of her bathroom and, in order to do so, showed what a (luxurious) shower actually installed in her house. In the video, the girl demonstrates that she can set the water temperature on a special panel, puts her hand under the jets.

So, this is my pressure of water in my shower. He’s great, thank you all for your concern.

The new video was also widely disseminated on Twitter, where users of the social network with might and main mocked him. After all, it seemed to them that the celebrity simply decided to remind the public of her solvency.

Damn, Kylie Jenner saw us mocking her shower and came to remind us why poor people should never laugh.

Kylie Jenner pokes us in the face that her shower is not bad, but that we are really poor.

You made fun of Kylie because of that damn soul, and she came in like, “Listen here, peasants,” just to remind us how rich she really is.

Kylie Jenner is really like this: “If you still turn on your shower with the handle, do not worry about my water pressure.”

The commentators are sure: recording such a video in response to humor about your soul is overkill.

It’s so cheap of her.

Kylie Jenner really can’t give up on everything. This girl worries too much about what others think. Her whole body is done with the help of operations, because that is how worried she is. This is too much.

It is so easy to hurt her. She was poorly photographed, and she tried to make sure that she was ready for filming for months. People made fun of her shower, and she does this. Girlfriend, relax already.

A year ago, a similar situation happened with Kim Kardashian. Social media users made fun of the star because of the empty refrigerator, and the woman also gave the critics a response, hitting the patient himself.

However, given the stream of jokes constantly pouring into the Kardashian-Jenner family, celebrities can be understood. Social media users are keen to troll a star clan for everything from expensive gifts (like the hologram that Kim presented to Kanye West) to weird family photos.