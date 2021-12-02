Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Meghan Markle and others – who got pregnant in 2021

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model is expecting a second child from her beloved Jason Stetham. And although she does not admit, when Jack Oscar’s brother or sister will be born, judging by the size of the tummy, it will be soon.

The model will soon become a mother for the second time (photo: instagram.com/portermagazine)

Kylie Jenner

The insta star and the youngest billionaire in the world recently made up with her lover Travis Scott. The result of their reunion was the star’s second pregnancy. Kylie admitted that she had long planned to give birth to Stormy’s brother or sister, and therefore was in seventh heaven.

Kylie does not hide that she is happy (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Ashley Graham

Another model who will soon become a mother twice (or rather, three times). Ashley is expecting twins from her husband and surprises with her activity almost every day.

Three-time parents-to-be (photo: instagram.com/ashleygraham)

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy by her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi was confirmed in May 2021. And in September, the granddaughter of Elizabeth II was born, who was named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli-Mozzi.

Couple delighted with the birth of their first child (photo: instagram.com/theroyalfamily)

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a future addition to the family in February 2021. At the same time, the dates of the birth of the child were indicated. The baby, who was named Lilibet Diana, became the second child in the famous family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo: Getty Images)