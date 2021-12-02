L1 Tokens Soar In November as Ethereum Fees Continue to Increase | Blockchain24

Interest in so-called L1 tokens surged in November, when several leading blockchain protocols promoted incentive programs while gas fees on the Ethereum network remained near record highs.

“L1” refers to blockchains that operate independently of other blockchains, as opposed to “L2” solutions, which are aimed at accelerating transactions on existing blockchains such as Ethereum. According to Messari data, one such blockchain, Avalanche, grew 70% in November, making it the most efficient L1 platform with a market cap of $ 10 billion or more. Among the largest cryptocurrencies, AVAX was the second largest token overall after Crypto.com (СRO) token, which more than tripled in value within a month.

AVAX hit an all-time high in mid-November following the announcement of a partnership deal with Deloitte to build more efficient disaster relief platforms using the Avalanche blockchain. The platform has also announced more than $ 600 million in marketing initiatives and incentives in recent times to drive network growth, possibly another factor in price increases.

Another blockchain alternative, Terra, saw the LUNA token grow 28% in the month, followed by Solana (SOL), which grew by about 5%. Notably, the profit came in the month when Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell 4.5%. Native cryptocurrency Ethereum is up 7%.

“AVAX, SOL and LUNA are merging alongside other L1 tokens that have made huge profits as fees on the Ethereum network remain near record highs,” said Clara Medal, head of research at Kaiko, a market data provider.

IntoTheBlock research shows that transaction fees on Ethereum have continued to rise and are around $ 43 as of November 27. Just a year ago, fees were about $ 1.15. According to Matthew Dibba, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, users had to explore alternative blockchains with lower costs. Anto Paroyan, chief operating officer of ARK36, a cryptocurrency investment fund, said blockchains like Solana are getting a boost as the market is betting on the gaming sector to keep growing. Play-to-earn refers to video games where users can earn cryptocurrencies as a reward.

Metaverse

Sandbox, a virtual world where players can create, own and monetize their gaming experience with NFT tokens, saw its SAND token grow 236% per month, while MANA, Decentraland’s virtual reality platform token, grew 65% … The Play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity fell 0.41% m / m.

“This is why the blockchains that support these coins and ecosystems like Solana are showing such an upward trend,” Paroyan said.

“The amount of hype, as well as projects being built in the metaverse, games and NFT spaces, is bullish for these blockchains, which are designed to build dapps on top,” said Alexander Lores, an analyst at Quantum Economics. NFT refers to non-fungible tokens that can be of interest in property, clothing, weapons, or other items in games and virtual reality worlds. Dapp is a blockchain-based decentralized application such as automated crypto lending and trading platforms.

“These spaces are poised for 10x growth in the next few years, regardless of the price action of BTC,” he added.

Paroyan said that neither Solana nor Avalanche is likely to supplant Ethereum anytime soon, but “if ETH doesn’t take care of its gas tax problem, it risks becoming less and less competitive.” Juan Pelliser, analyst at IntoTheBlock, noted that the market capitalization of these coins is still relatively small compared to Ethereum’s $ 526 billion. Stack Funds’ Dibb expects any further shortage in BTC could put pressure on the sale of AVAX and SOL, especially as they have soared so aggressively in recent months.

While most L1 platforms increased in November, Polkadot (DOT) saw a 24% loss. The reasons for Polkadot’s lack of performance are not clear, Pelliser said. Polkadot recently launched its first parachain auctions, in which 10 bidders raised nearly $ 3.5 billion. The first coveted parachain slot, Polkadot, was won by the decentralized financial platform Acala, which overtook Moonbeam in the first slot. Parachains are separate tier 1 blockchains that run in parallel on Polkadot.

“The reason may be that now that their parachains are released, they are gaining traction more slowly than traders expect, as they still lack the volume and liquidity that other blockchains are currently seeing,” Pelliser said.

Edward Moya, senior analyst at forex broker Oanda, noted that Cardano, which went through a major update in September known as the Alonzo hard fork, is struggling to attract massive projects, and its ADA token is down 16% from the previous month.