Lack of decentralized applications on Cardano

The deal for her twenty million dollar deal was a major achievement for Cardano. This was done without any outcome in its four-year history.

Confidence in Cardano has dropped in recent weeks as the ADA price struggles to gain support.

The ADA has been in a downward spiral since the Alonzo smart contracts were released on September 12, with little signs of bulls fighting.

The price hit a 16-week low at $ 1.42 over the weekend, resulting in a strong bounce, where the ADA has traded in a tight range of $ 1.55 to $ 1 63 since then.

Some blamed poor pricing for a lack of applications, especially the difficulty of using the Haskell language. Cardano is in jeopardy due to the difficulty of using Haskell.

Recent publication in Reddit u mask 45 has shown no apps on Cardano since Alonzo died 11 weeks ago.

According to the most upvoted comment, Haskell is the main reason. This user said that Haskell is too difficult to code and unpopular with programmers, unlike Ethereum’s “solidity”.

Since then, Cardano supporters have argued in favor of rejecting claims such as the FUD. One post in Reddit drew attention to the IELE time check. This means that designers can build on Cardano without using Haskell.

IELE is a virtual machine that is built to run smart contracts, but with the same strict formal verification and security standards as Cardano and Haskell.

To provide some context around its popularity, TIOBE Software recently ranked Haskell as the 40th most popular programming language, while solidity ranks 93rd.

Hoskinson will respond to criticism for the lack of applications.

Last week, the founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson gave an update on the position of the app, stating that IOHK is currently in the process of eliminating obstacles related to the Plutus App Support Party. This process involves resolving technical issues with application developers back and forth to improve functionality.

He says that many of Cardano’s apps are under construction, and he won’t be surprised to see them coming out very soon. Perhaps more patience is needed with the application situation, given that fundamentals such as network reliability remain strong.