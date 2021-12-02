Large Traders Dominate DEX As Ethereum High Fees Hold Retail Investors Back | Blockchain24

According to French digital asset data provider Kaiko, the adoption of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), which facilitate peer-to-peer transactions without an intermediary, continues to be limited mainly to large traders known as whales.

“Average trade sizes have increased across all DEXs over the past few months, while the actual number of trades has remained unchanged, suggesting that the average trader’s profile is now skewing more whales,” Kaiko said in a weekly research note released Monday.

Average deal size for Curve Finance ranges from $ 500,000 to $ 1 million, while deals with other well-known DEXs such as Uniswap V3, Uniswap V2, SushiSwap and Balancer V1 average between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000. That’s nearly 10 times the average trade size of $ 2,000 to $ 4,000 seen on Centralized Exchanges (CEX).

However, there are millions of CEX traded daily, while the major DEXs handle less than 50,000 trades per day, with Curve and Balancer V1 averaging less than 1,000 traders per day. Kaiko analysts attributed the dominance of whales to the high transaction costs of Ethereum, the world’s largest blockchain for smart contracts.

“Large trades are likely due to high Ethereum transaction fees, which are preventing more retail traders from using the DEX,” reads the weekly research note. “Every DEX trader has to pay Ethereum transaction fees for every trade, which often exceeds $ 100 due to congestion and scalability issues.”

According to blockchain analyst firm Chainalysis, the growing popularity of DeFi in wealthier countries is the main reason for DEX processing of much larger transactions than centralized platforms. While several smart contract platforms have emerged over the past 12 months to facilitate cheaper and faster transactions such as Avalanche, Binance Chain, Polkadot, and Solana, Ethereum is still leading the way.

The total value locked in Ethereum-based DeFi apps is $ 178.5 billion. That’s more than nine times Binance Chain’s $ 19.25 billion TVL, data provided by Defi Llama shows.