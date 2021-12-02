Latvian political scientist named the date of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

The well-known political scientist Jurgis Liepnieks said that he allegedly knew the date when Russia would attack Ukraine. The expert claims to have figured it out.

He is confident that this will happen on December 23, 2021. To understand this, he sat “with an intelligent person.” V Twitter he wrote that the goal of Russia was supposedly Novorossiya with its capital in Odessa.

As a result, he is confident that the attack will begin on the day when “the civilized world and politicians with the EU bureaucrats are on vacation.”

Liepnieks added in the comments that the Russian Federation allegedly plans to destabilize Ukraine and get a “land connection with Crimea.” As a result, Liepnieks is confident that the Ukrainian army is unlikely to be able to effectively resist the Russian one.

Earlier, the United States brought new charges against Russia and threatened another package of sanctions. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that during the next conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he would demand that Russian troops be withdrawn from the Ukrainian border and that the “Minsk agreements” be fulfilled.

Before that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is deeply concerned about the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are pulling together to the demarcation line in Donbass. According to him, this is dangerous adventurism. Prior to that, the speaker of the Russian department, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine had pulled 125,000 troops into the conflict area in Donbass. According to her, this is half of the strength of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Read also “Lukashenka agreed with Putin to gather military on the border of Ukraine”